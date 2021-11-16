ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The Atlantic Daily: The New Axis of Autocracy

By Caroline Mimbs Nyce
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xgtd2_0cyX6dBK00
The Atlantic

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

The bad guys are pulling ahead. In our latest magazine cover story, Anne Applebaum argues that the Vladimir Putins and Nicolás Maduros of the world are besting their democratic foils in the 21st century, leaving the United States and its allies in serious need of a regroup. Curbing bad behavior abroad, she writes, is the only way to prevent it from spreading within America.

Anne’s argument is worth spending time with. But if you’re juggling other responsibilities this evening, you’ll find the essential points below.

1. The bad guys have each other’s backs.

“Call it Autocracy Inc.” These days, an autocrat doesn’t have to go it alone: They share troll farms, they train each other’s police, and they sign lucrative business contracts together, helping steel their economies against sanctions.

Although there isn’t “some supersecret room where bad guys meet, as in a James Bond movie,” Anne writes, modern autocracies are supported by “sophisticated networks composed of kleptocratic financial structures, security services … and professional propagandists.” Americans are not blameless: Some U.S. businesses and celebrities—Oliver Stone and Nicki Minaj, Hollywood and the NBA—have profited from this autocratic largesse.

2. Democracies need better options for fighting back.

“Just about everyone who thinks hard about this subject agrees that the old diplomatic toolbox once used to support democrats around the world is rusty and out of date,” Anne warns.

Sanctions don’t work like they used to. And too many Americans connect their country’s push to fund democracy abroad with its entrance into “forever wars,” she writes. They do so at the world’s peril.

“If Americans don’t help to hold murderous regimes to account, those regimes will retain their sense of impunity.”

Read Anne’s story.

The news in three sentences:

(1) President Joe Biden signed the infrastructure bill into law. (2) Lawyers presented closing arguments in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (3) The European Union placed further sanctions on Belarus amid the border crisis there.

Today’s Atlantic-approved activity:

Catch up on Saturday Night Live: Taylor Swift made time stop for 10 minutes, Spencer Kornhaber writes.

A break from the news:

Scientists are on a quest to make cats hypoallergenic. Switching their kibble could help.

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

The Bad Guys Are Winning

The future of democracy may well be decided in a drab office building on the outskirts of Vilnius, alongside a highway crammed with impatient drivers heading out of town. I met Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya there this spring, in a room that held a conference table, a whiteboard, and not much else. Her team—more than a dozen young journalists, bloggers, vloggers, and activists—was in the process of changing offices. But that wasn’t the only reason the space felt stale and perfunctory. None of them, especially not Tsikhanouskaya, really wanted to be in this ugly building, or in the Lithuanian capital at all. She is there because she probably won the 2020 presidential election in Belarus, and because the Belarusian dictator she probably defeated, Alexander Lukashenko, forced her out of the country immediately afterward. Lithuania offered her asylum. Her husband, Siarhei Tsikhanouski, remains imprisoned in Belarus.
POLITICS
The Atlantic

Keep One Eye on Russia

Every couple years I try to make it a point to read a different history of World War I. The conflict has always fascinated me. It’s the war that broke the (old) world. It’s the war that in many ways spawned World War II and the Cold War. And it never should have happened. The world blundered into catastrophic bloodshed.
POLITICS
The Atlantic

The Terrifying Future of the American Right

Rachel Bovard is one of the thousands of smart young Americans who flock to Washington each year to make a difference. She’s worked in the House and Senate for Republicans Rand Paul, Pat Toomey, and Mike Lee, was listed among the “Most Influential Women in Washington Under 35” by National Journal, did a stint at the Heritage Foundation, and is now policy director of the Conservative Partnership Institute, whose mission is to train, equip, and unify the conservative movement. She’s bright, cheerful, and funny, and has a side hustle as a sommelier. And, like most young people, she has absorbed the dominant ideas of her peer group.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
AOL Corp

Exclusive: 28 percent of Americans surveyed believe the 'truth about harmful effects of vaccines' is being deliberately hidden from the public

The results of a new poll shared exclusively with Yahoo News finds that 28 percent of U.S. adults believe without evidence that the “truth about the harmful effects of vaccines” is being deliberately hidden from the public. The findings are part of global research conducted by the YouGov-Cambridge Globalism Project,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Oliver Stone
Person
Anne Applebaum
Military News Editor

U.S. gives 144M to Afghanistan, but the Taliban will not release American hostage.

National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said that the United States would give 144 million to assist Afghanistan citizens affected by the humanitarian disaster. "The United States is providing nearly USD 144 million in new humanitarian assistance to the people affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan," she said in a statement, bringing total U.S. aid to 474 million for 2021.
Washington Times

Biden so weak even Mexico now threatening America

The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, sent a somewhat threatening message Republicans’ way, telling them that if they dared oppose the 11 million illegals who President Biden wants to let cross to America, there would be you-know-what on ye olde Mexican political circuit to pay. On one hand,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

U.S. warns China after South China Sea standoff with Philippines

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday called Chinese actions in using water cannon against Philippine resupply boats in the South China Sea "dangerous, provocative, and unjustified," and warned that an armed attack on Philippine vessels would invoke U.S. mutual defense commitments. State Department spokesman Ned Price...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New Axis#Americans#Nba#Democrats
primenewsghana.com

Biden angry after teen cleared of shootings

US President Joe Biden has said he is angry after a teenager who shot dead two men during racial unrest last year in Wisconsin was cleared by a court. The president expressed dismay at the verdict in a written statement although earlier he said he stood by the jury. Kyle...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Business Insider

Biden is telling allies he'll run in 2024 but one Democratic donor said many are just 'praying that Trump runs,' report says

President Joe Biden says he's running for reelection in 2024 despite his sinking approval ratings. One Democratic donor told The Washington Post he thinks any Democrat could beat Donald Trump. Trump has not officially announced a 2024 campaign but has teased it multiple times. President Joe Biden is telling people...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Atlantic

‘It Was Either Her Marriage or Our Funerals’

In March of last year, Rabia and her two young daughters were forced to leave their home in northern Afghanistan. While facing the threat of increased violence, their village was also in the midst of a severe drought that strained the water supply and devastated crops. Rabia could no longer raise her sheep, which had provided a steady source of income. She was estranged from her husband and lived with her brother before he was killed in a Taliban attack. She says she depended on his family for additional support. But they were farmers, and without water, wheat, maize, and other crops would not grow. Out of desperation, the entire clan packed up and moved, hoping to find work outside their village.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Atlantic

The Atlantic

61K+
Followers
3K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy