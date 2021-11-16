14-year-old boy found dead in Palm Beach Gardens

FROM LOCAL CREATORS
The Sims House brings a unique historical dining venue to JupiterBest of South FloridaJupiter, FL
The Pythons Are Moving North From The Everglades To Loxahatchee Wildlife Preserve 2021J. HarrisLoxahatchee, FL
Charities Receive Donations in South FloridaMIAMIDIARIOFlorida State
New Haven's Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana is coming to Delray Beach, PlantationBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
RGF® Environmental Group Wins Business of the Year by Florida Business JournalPowerOn MarketingPalm Beach, FL
Heavy police presence on 7th Avenue in Lake Worth Beach
A heavy police presence has been at 7th Ave. and Dixie Highway for several hours Tuesday morning.
Car fire extinguished in Royal Palm Beach
Firefighters extinguished a car fire Saturday evening in Royal Palm Beach.
Police: Death of teen determined to be homicide
Palm Beach Gardens police have determined the death of the 14-year-old boy found dead Tuesday to be a homicide.
Boynton Beach police investigate report of domestic violence
Boynton Beach police are investigating a report of domestic violence in the 100 block of NW 10th Avenue.
Boynton Beach man fatally struck by 2 cars while crossing Congress Avenue
A 59-year-old man died Friday night while crossing Congress Avenue in Boynton Beach.
Hundreds receive free turkeys in Riviera Beach
Dozens of families will now have a Thanksgiving meal in Riviera Beach thanks to a drive-thru turkey giveaway at the Wells Recreation Center on Monday.
Firearms exchanged for gift cards in Boynton Beach
Boynton Beach police collected unwanted firearms in exchange for gift cards on Saturday.
Girl honored for bravery after taking on mother's attacker
The West Palm Beach Police Department is honoring a 9-year-old girl who helped fend off her mother's attacker earlier this month.
Free turkeys distributed to families in need in Delray Beach
Thanksgiving is less than a week away and organizations and community members alike are joining forces to help families in need.
'Thanksgiving to-go' feeds hundreds of families in Boca Raton
Jewish Family Services delivered over 500 meals full of Thanksgiving favorites to over 300 households for their second annual Thanksgiving to-go.
Turkeys given to families in need in Delray Beach
Hundreds of turkeys were given away to families in need in Delray Beach on Saturday.
5-year-old girl recognized for saving grandmother twice
A young child on the Treasure Coast was recognized for her quick thinking and awareness, which saved her grandmother twice in the same month.
Police presence off Central Boulevard connected to search for 14-year-old boy
Police have blocked off an area in Palm Beach Gardens related to the search for a missing 14-year-old Jupiter boy.
Fire rescue response times left neighbors fending for selves
Some residents in northern Palm Beach County are waiting on average more than 10 minutes for fire rescue to respond to calls for help, and they tell Contact 5 that it's a matter of life and death.
PBSO detectives looking for man wanted for battery on elderly woman
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detectives are looking for a man wanted for battery on an elderly woman.
3 pool builders accused of taking $11M, never completing job
Diana Decker paid thousands for a backyard pool last spring, but the job is incomplete, and she blames contractor Ricardo Villarroel.
Heavy rain floods some West Palm Beach streets
Heavy rain Friday morning in West Palm Beach caused some flooded streets and uneasy driving conditions.
Boynton Beach couple expands family on National Adoption Day
A Boynton Beach family is celebrating the newest addition to their family.
Boater missing for days rescued off Jupiter Inlet
A boater who was missing at sea for days was rescued off Jupiter on Tuesday night, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Victim found shot to death in vehicle on Brentwood Boulevard
The Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office is investigating a shooting that fatally wounded a man Tuesday afternoon.
ABOUT
Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.
