ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Winners of the 2021 Natural Landscape Photography Awards

By Alan Taylor
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 6 days ago

The winning images from the first-ever Natural Landscape Photography Awards were recently announced. The competition was started to “promote the very best landscape photography by digital and film photographers who value realism and authenticity in their work,” with rules set up to prevent deceptive editing techniques. More than 1,300 photographers entered from 47 countries. The organizers were kind enough to share the following winners and runners-up from this year’s contest.

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23rIgL_0cyX64ZG00
Winner, Nightscape: Lightning strikes the summit of the Matterhorn. # Paul Hammett / Natural Landscape Photography Awards
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21rYDN_0cyX64ZG00
Winner, Photographer of the Year (1 of 3) # Eric Bennett / Natural Landscape Photography Awards
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13LD23_0cyX64ZG00
Winner, Photographer of the Year (2 of 3) # Eric Bennett / Natural Landscape Photography Awards
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ebddi_0cyX64ZG00
Winner, Photographer of the Year (3 of 3) # Eric Bennett / Natural Landscape Photography Awards
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Honpl_0cyX64ZG00
Winner, Photograph of the Year: a landscape image made from an iceberg resting on a black-sand beach in Iceland, alongside a small orange rock # Steve Alterman / Natural Landscape Photography Awards
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Va0QL_0cyX64ZG00
Winner, Project: "ASH" documents the unprecedented fires in Tasmania in 2019 (1 of 3). # Matt Palmer / Natural Landscape Photography Awards
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fMwI7_0cyX64ZG00
Winner, Project: "ASH" documents the unprecedented fires in Tasmania in 2019 (2 of 3). # Matt Palmer / Natural Landscape Photography Awards
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2apQRW_0cyX64ZG00
Winner, Project: "ASH" documents the unprecedented fires in Tasmania in 2019 (3 of 3). # Matt Palmer / Natural Landscape Photography Awards
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35vNlR_0cyX64ZG00
Winner, Aerial: a view from above, looking down at a landscape feature in the Australian desert # Paul Hoelen / Natural Landscape Photography Awards
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kjkqm_0cyX64ZG00
Runner-Up, Project: "The Drakensberg," images from the Drakensberg mountains in southern Africa (1 of 3) # Carl Smorenburg / Natural Landscape Photography Awards
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cW5UA_0cyX64ZG00
Runner-Up, Project: "The Drakensberg," images from the Drakensberg mountains in southern Africa (2 of 3) # Carl Smorenburg / Natural Landscape Photography Awards
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QbJha_0cyX64ZG00
Runner-Up, Project: "The Drakensberg," images from the Drakensberg mountains in southern Africa (3 of 3) # Carl Smorenburg / Natural Landscape Photography Awards
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=025Lu1_0cyX64ZG00
Winner, Intimate & Abstract: An autumn view of aspen trees in the eastern Sierra Nevada mountains # Franka Gabler / Natural Landscape Photography Awards
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q83ny_0cyX64ZG00
Runner-Up, Photographer of the Year (1 of 3) # Ben Horne / Natural Landscape Photography Awards
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AA2cW_0cyX64ZG00
Runner-Up, Photographer of the Year (2 of 3) # Ben Horne / Natural Landscape Photography Awards
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S6HTW_0cyX64ZG00
Runner-Up, Photographer of the Year (3 of 3) # Ben Horne / Natural Landscape Photography Awards
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44T1ZB_0cyX64ZG00
Winner, Grand Landscape: A misty view of El Capitan in Yosemite Valley # Michael Frye / Natural Landscape Photography Awards

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

‘It Was Either Her Marriage or Our Funerals’

In March of last year, Rabia and her two young daughters were forced to leave their home in northern Afghanistan. While facing the threat of increased violence, their village was also in the midst of a severe drought that strained the water supply and devastated crops. Rabia could no longer raise her sheep, which had provided a steady source of income. She was estranged from her husband and lived with her brother before he was killed in a Taliban attack. She says she depended on his family for additional support. But they were farmers, and without water, wheat, maize, and other crops would not grow. Out of desperation, the entire clan packed up and moved, hoping to find work outside their village.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Atlantic

The Complicated Truth About Trump 2024

If Donald Trump tries to run for president again, one of his former campaign advisers has a plan to dissuade him. Anticipating that Trump may not know who Adlai Stevenson was or that he lost two straight presidential elections in the 1950s, this ex-adviser figures he or someone else might need to explain the man’s unhappy fate. They’ll remind Trump that if he were beaten in 2024, he would join Stevenson as one of history’s serial losers. “I think that would resonate,” said this person, who, like others, spoke on condition of anonymity to talk more freely. “Trump hates losers.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

Of Course Kyle Rittenhouse Was Acquitted

The United States is a nation awash in firearms, and gun owners are a powerful and politically active constituency. In state after state, they have helped elect politicians who, in turn, have created a permissive legal regime for the carry and use of firearms, rules that go far beyond how courts originally understood the concept of self-defense.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ephotozine.com

Calibrite 'Autumn' Photography Competition Winners Announced

Our 'Autumn' photography competition, sponsored by our friends Calibrite, has now closed to entries and the two ePHOTOzine members who will win a ColorChecker Display Pro device have been chosen. Congratulations go to ePz members kenwil and andyk who have both captured amazing 'Autumn' themed images that impressed the Calibrite...
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landscape Photography#Natural Landscape
Digital Camera World

The Architectural Photography Awards 2021 shortlist is unveiled

The Architectural Photography Awards has unveiled its 2021 shortlist. For the first time, Iran was on the list of countries that entered alongside the UK, the USA, China, Germany and Canada, just to name a few. Nearly 2000 entries were submitted into six categories: Exterior, Interior, Sense of Place, Buildings in Use, Mobile (with the theme of greening) and Portfolio (with the theme of Buildings with History).
PHOTOGRAPHY
Daily Mail

That's gotta hurt! A monkey stuck in a VERY uncomfortable tight spot and a face-planting elephant are among the winners of the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

A photo of a golden sink monkey getting into a spot of bother after sitting on the supporting wires of a bridge that runs over the Xun river in Yunnan, southwestern China, has won the Overall Winner prize of the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. Amateur UK photographer Ken Jensen...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
The Atlantic

Why Did Einstein Promote the Talmud When He Couldn’t Read It?

On December 31, 1930, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency published a rousing call for the renewed study of the Talmud, the classical Jewish literary-legal compendium. It was written by none other than Albert Einstein, and read as follows:. The scientific organization and comprehensive exposition in accessible form of the Talmud has...
RELIGION
The Atlantic

Xi Jinping’s Terrifying New China

China’s social media was briefly aflutter this fall about an impressive feat in the popular online fantasy game Honor of Kings. A player had completed a “pentakill,” or five kills in a row, but something just smelled wrong: The user in question was 60 years old, according to the verified account information—hardly the type to be an expert gamer. Even more mysterious, why was this person brandishing digital weaponry at 3 a.m.? Was the player in fact a teenager sneaking online in the wee hours of the morning?
TECHNOLOGY
The Atlantic

Rural America’s False Sense of Security

Every few months throughout the pandemic, Wesley Thompson, a communications consultant in Washington, D.C., has driven to Indiana with his wife and two kids to visit his parents. He wanted to escape COVID cabin fever and give his 4- and 2-year-old some room to run around, which they could do more easily in his parents’ small town.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

The Elephant Who Could Be a Person

The subject of the most important animal-rights case of the 21st century was born in Thailand during the Vietnam War. Very soon after that, a tousle-haired baby, she became trapped in human history. She was captured, locked in a cage, trucked to the coast, and loaded onto a roaring 747 that soared across the Pacific until it made landfall in the United States. She spent her earliest years in Florida, not far from Disney World, before she was shipped to Texas. In 1977, when she was 5 or 6, more men hauled her onto another truck and shipped her to New York, to a spot about four miles north of Yankee Stadium: the Bronx Zoo. In the wild, barely weaned, she’d have been living with her family—her sisters, her cousins, her aunts, and her mother—touching and nuzzling and rubbing and smelling and calling to each other almost constantly. Instead, after she landed at the zoo and for years after, she gave rides to the schoolchildren of New York and performed tricks, sometimes wearing a blue-and-black polka-dotted dress. Today, in her 50s and retired, she lives alone in a one-acre enclosure in a bleak, bamboo-shrouded Bronx Zoo exhibit called, without irony, “Wild Asia.”
ANIMALS
The Atlantic

Democrats Are Productive. Republicans Are Performative.

Last night, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy—one of the few elected Republicans left in the state of California—gave an eight-hour-32-minute speech on the floor of the House, which delayed a vote on Build Back Better, President Biden’s social-policy bill and, naturally, included a lot of completely wild stuff, including a complaint about metal-detector fines and a claim that the bill cost $5 trillion (Democrats heckled him with even more absurdly specious shouts of $6, 7, 8, and 9 trillion) and comments on “Drug trafficking, Immigration, Elon Musk, Defund the police, 2021 local elections, Biden's meeting w/ Xi, Covid origins, Hypersonic missiles, Afghanistan.” One widely mocked highlight: “I can’t even afford to test-drive a Tesla. And Elon is one of my best friends.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Atlantic

Mass Psychosis

This week, I was going to reflect a bit on public service and how a man like former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper could be pushed out of his job by a gofer like Johnny McEntee. But I’ll leave that—along with my own experiences as a public servant—for later. Instead,...
HEALTH
The Atlantic

57 Years in a Cage Is Long Enough

The United States is the only country in the world that sentences children to life without the possibility of parole. One of those children was a boy named Henry Montgomery. In 1963, Montgomery was 17 years old, and was convicted of shooting and killing a plainclothes police officer in East Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was initially sentenced to death, but the Louisiana Supreme Court decided that racial tensions, including Ku Klux Klan activity in the area, had influenced the jury’s decision. Instead, the court resentenced him to life in prison. There is hope, however, that soon he’ll be coming home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Atlantic

Maybe Don’t Blow Up Satellites in Space

The astronauts were still asleep when NASA called the International Space Station. “Hey, Mark, good morning. Sorry for the early call,” a mission controller said in the early hours of Monday morning, speaking with Mark Vande Hei, one of four NASA astronauts on board. But the astronauts needed to get up, mission control said calmly, and move to the spacecraft docked to the station. They needed to be prepared to potentially escape and head back to Earth. This was an emergency.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Atlantic

What Will Become of America’s Veterans’ Halls?

A sign in the entrance of the Michael A. Rawley Jr. American Legion Post advertises the space as “members only,” but the Brooklyn-based photographer Maureen Drennan has warned me in advance to ignore it. Drennan has often entered these establishments unannounced: Since 2018, she’s photographed American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts across the northeastern United States, drawn in by what she calls their “lonely poetry.” The Rawley post, an 1860s brownstone in Gowanus that was once a church, is only a few blocks from Drennan’s apartment. Inside, wood-paneled walls shimmer in the glow of incandescent bulbs, the old kind; a crowd of about a dozen packs the bar, their shoes squeaking against vinyl floor tiles. I’ve crashed the birthday party of a favorite bartender.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Atlantic

The Atlantic

61K+
Followers
3K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy