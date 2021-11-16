Winners of the 2021 Natural Landscape Photography Awards

The winning images from the first-ever Natural Landscape Photography Awards were recently announced. The competition was started to “promote the very best landscape photography by digital and film photographers who value realism and authenticity in their work,” with rules set up to prevent deceptive editing techniques. More than 1,300 photographers entered from 47 countries. The organizers were kind enough to share the following winners and runners-up from this year’s contest.

Winner, Nightscape: Lightning strikes the summit of the Matterhorn. # Paul Hammett / Natural Landscape Photography Awards

Winner, Photographer of the Year (1 of 3) # Eric Bennett / Natural Landscape Photography Awards

Winner, Photographer of the Year (2 of 3) # Eric Bennett / Natural Landscape Photography Awards

Winner, Photographer of the Year (3 of 3) # Eric Bennett / Natural Landscape Photography Awards

Winner, Photograph of the Year: a landscape image made from an iceberg resting on a black-sand beach in Iceland, alongside a small orange rock # Steve Alterman / Natural Landscape Photography Awards

Winner, Project: "ASH" documents the unprecedented fires in Tasmania in 2019 (1 of 3). # Matt Palmer / Natural Landscape Photography Awards

Winner, Project: "ASH" documents the unprecedented fires in Tasmania in 2019 (2 of 3). # Matt Palmer / Natural Landscape Photography Awards

Winner, Project: "ASH" documents the unprecedented fires in Tasmania in 2019 (3 of 3). # Matt Palmer / Natural Landscape Photography Awards

Winner, Aerial: a view from above, looking down at a landscape feature in the Australian desert # Paul Hoelen / Natural Landscape Photography Awards

Runner-Up, Project: "The Drakensberg," images from the Drakensberg mountains in southern Africa (1 of 3) # Carl Smorenburg / Natural Landscape Photography Awards

Runner-Up, Project: "The Drakensberg," images from the Drakensberg mountains in southern Africa (2 of 3) # Carl Smorenburg / Natural Landscape Photography Awards

Runner-Up, Project: "The Drakensberg," images from the Drakensberg mountains in southern Africa (3 of 3) # Carl Smorenburg / Natural Landscape Photography Awards

Winner, Intimate & Abstract: An autumn view of aspen trees in the eastern Sierra Nevada mountains # Franka Gabler / Natural Landscape Photography Awards

Runner-Up, Photographer of the Year (1 of 3) # Ben Horne / Natural Landscape Photography Awards

Runner-Up, Photographer of the Year (2 of 3) # Ben Horne / Natural Landscape Photography Awards

Runner-Up, Photographer of the Year (3 of 3) # Ben Horne / Natural Landscape Photography Awards

Winner, Grand Landscape: A misty view of El Capitan in Yosemite Valley # Michael Frye / Natural Landscape Photography Awards

