Substack Just Hit a Major Milestone. Can Big Media Outlets Punch Back?

If you visited almost any news site in late September, you would have seen a profusion of headlines detailing the Facebook Files, which showcased thousands of internal company documents illustrating in great detail how Facebook chooses profits over tackling issues such as hate speech and teen depression. As the weeks went on, if you were to turn on almost any cable news channel, you would see hundreds of manicured talking heads discussing what this latest scandal meant for the biggest social platform on earth. All anyone could talk about was the gargantuan leak, the building response by Congress, and what the potential retribution would be. People I spoke to in the tech and media community wondered if this was (finally) the death knell for Facebook—I know, I know, we’re supposed to call it “Meta” now, but really, who is calling it Meta now?—not that Facebook, I mean Meta, would be shut down as a result of the revelations, but that it would definitely see an exodus of employees ashamed to work for such an evil company; that there would be a massive departure of advertisers that would move to more ethical pastures; and that—possibly—this was such a big deal that even Sheryl Sandberg might leave.

INTERNET ・ 4 DAYS AGO