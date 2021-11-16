ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Substack Just Hit a Major Milestone. Can Big Media Outlets Punch Back?

By Charlotte Klein
Cover picture for the articleSubstack announced Monday that there are more than one million paid subscriptions to publications on its platform—or, as the company put it, “a million reasons to believe this opportunity is larger than anyone guessed.” According to NiemanLab, Substack now has twice as many subscriptions as it claimed to have 10 months...

Wired UK

Substack Is Now a Playground for the Deplatformed

What do Alex Berenson, Bari Weiss, and Glenn Greenwald have in common? They’ve all railed against being deplatformed—be it a Twitter ban or the loss of a job at a prestigious publication—only to find a new home and great riches on Substack. The hyped newsletter platform, founded in 2017 and...
BUSINESS
Vanity Fair

Steve Bannon Milks the Media Circus as He Faces Contempt Charges

Steve Bannon, the bombastic former Trump adviser and right-wing media host, made the most of his day in court on Monday. While his actual appearance in the face of contempt charges for defying a congressional subpoena was largely uneventful, as Bannon will not be arraigned until Thursday, the defendant seemed to relish the media circus awaiting him.
U.S. POLITICS
Vanity Fair

Tucker Carlson’s January 6 Propaganda Is Hitting a Nerve Inside Fox

Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg were apparently holding out hope that the post-Trump era of Fox News, where they have both been paid contributors for over a decade, was just a moment in time. Discussions with network executives had given The Dispatch founders the impression that Fox would “right the ship” in the wake of Donald Trump’s 2020 defeat, as Goldberg told the New York Times. But of course, that never came to pass. In fact, corners of Fox have only grown more extreme (and factually challenged) since Trump dragged his heels out of Washington—an escalation made plain by opinion star Tucker Carlson’s Patriot Purge special on the January 6 riot, which features debunked conspiracy theories about the insurrection’s origins without any factual rebuttal. “I can’t do the rationalizations anymore,” Goldberg told the Times’ Ben Smith, who on Sunday revealed that the conservative commentators had resigned from Fox News last week. To NPR Goldberg added, “We don’t regret the decision. But we found it regrettable that we had to make the decision.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Vanity Fair

Republicans Now Want Biden to Apologize to Kyle Rittenhouse

President Joe Biden is treading lightly around the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois 18-year-old who last year shot and killed two people and wounded a third during civil unrest following a police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The closely-watched trial ended Friday, as the jury found Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges. “I stand by what the jury has concluded,” the president told reporters following the verdict, noting he “didn’t watch the trial.” He added, “the jury system works, and we have to abide by it.” Biden continued such moderation in a subsequent statement on Friday, noting that he was among “many Americans feeling angry and concerned” over the acquittal. He nonetheless urged his countrymen to “acknowledge that the jury has spoken.”
U.S. POLITICS
Vanity Fair

“When Has There Ever Been a Moment of Calm at Facebook?”: The Great Employee Exodus That Wasn’t

If you visited almost any news site in late September, you would have seen a profusion of headlines detailing the Facebook Files, which showcased thousands of internal company documents illustrating in great detail how Facebook chooses profits over tackling issues such as hate speech and teen depression. As the weeks went on, if you were to turn on almost any cable news channel, you would see hundreds of manicured talking heads discussing what this latest scandal meant for the biggest social platform on earth. All anyone could talk about was the gargantuan leak, the building response by Congress, and what the potential retribution would be. People I spoke to in the tech and media community wondered if this was (finally) the death knell for Facebook—I know, I know, we’re supposed to call it “Meta” now, but really, who is calling it Meta now?—not that Facebook, I mean Meta, would be shut down as a result of the revelations, but that it would definitely see an exodus of employees ashamed to work for such an evil company; that there would be a massive departure of advertisers that would move to more ethical pastures; and that—possibly—this was such a big deal that even Sheryl Sandberg might leave.
INTERNET
Vanity Fair

Top Kamala Harris Aide Heads for the Exit

Vice President Kamala Harris’s communications chief Ashley Etienne is leaving the White House. A veteran of the Barack Obama administration and a former senior adviser to both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden, Etienne transitioned to Harris’s team in the weeks following the 2020 election. When Etienne joined the vice president’s office she told me she would stay for the first year, but still her departure comes after a raft of stories on infighting and low morale in the vice president’s office.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vanity Fair

Surprise: Kevin McCarthy Is Just Going to Let Paul Gosar Get Away With Video Depicting AOC’s Murder

Pop quiz for group: In his spare time, one of your employees decided to create an animated video depicting a coworker’s murder. While it would be deeply disturbing regardless, it was extra distressing given the fact that the employee in question is the one doing the killing, with a sword, in the clip. Because he was extremely proud of this piece of art, he uploaded it to Twitter and Instagram to disseminate as far and wide as possible. Shortly thereafter, it showed up on the radar of the person whose death is shown and, to be honest, she was pretty freaked out about it, on account of the whole violent depiction of her death. Pretty reasonably, she requested that the guy responsible for the whole thing to face some sort of repercussion. Do you (a) Unequivocally condemn the matter and levy an appropriate punishment (b) demand a public and full-throated apology or (c) do nothing for a week and then give the guy a pass? If your name is Representative Kevin McCarthy, the answer is pretty obvious!
PUBLIC SAFETY
Axios

2. Ethnic media outlets sprout up in U.S. "news deserts"

Ethnic news outlets have been filling a void in local news, and serving up coverage that seeks to rectify journalistic bias in story selection and how news is framed. Why it matters: The spread of "news deserts" — areas where local newspapers have folded and communities have no coverage — has endangered the critical role the press plays in disseminating accurate news and empowering the public in a democracy.
SOCIETY
