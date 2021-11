Adam McKay encourages his actors to improvise during filming, but that’s quite a time-consuming process when the scene in question features three Oscar winners and one of the most beloved comedians working today (who also happens to be a two-time Oscar nominee). A set piece featured in McKay’s star-studded Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up” is set in the Oval Office at the White House and features Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence’s astronomer characters consulting Meryl Streep’s president and Jonah Hill’s chief of staff. Also involved is Rob Morgan’s NASA executive. With so much talent and so much improvisation, McKay filmed this one set piece for two whole days.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO