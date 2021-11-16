Review: Space Crew: Legendary Edition (Nintendo Switch)

Oh good, you’re awake — if you can call whatever this is “awake” that is. Can you remember who you are? What happened? No? Okay well, you’re dead. Sorry to break the news to you, but you’ve crossed over, the only hint of your previous life being that weapon that lay at your feet. Perhaps you were a warrior in life? Well, whatever you were, I propose you pick that weapon up and wield it, as you’ll surely need it. You see, you’re something of an anomaly — one of those souls that are too hard to pass judgment and either enter heaven or the depths of hell. Take up your arms and prove your strength as a warrior as you ascend this otherworldly tower; succeed and you will be granted access to the afterlife. Fail… well, you don’t want to fail.

