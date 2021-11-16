ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Review: Space Crew: Legendary Edition (Nintendo Switch)

By Jesse Taylor
purenintendo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpace Crew is a very interesting game. Its charming visuals don’t truly convey just how much the game will hand your butt to you. It’s hard, brutal, unforgiving, and yet somehow retains a good amount of fun. The Legendary Edition said “Hey, what if we added even more to the game...

purenintendo.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Nintendo Switch OLED review: a worthy upscale that helps games shine

Even as I pulled the Nintendo Switch OLED from its box and unsheathed it from the plastic packaging, my stupid over-analytical brain couldn’t stop screaming: it’s no Switch Pro. After Nintendo’s launch I was still disappointed at the lack of any kind of performance upgrade, while many of the other specs seemed just as stale.
VIDEO GAMES
purenintendo.com

Review: Cotton 100% (Nintendo Switch)

Park the space fighters and put the guns back in the safe. Instead, grab your broom and wand and prepare to be destroyed by cuteness! Cotton 100% was a Japan-only Super Famicom title that followed the popular Cotton Fantastic Night Dreams, originally released on the PC-Engine and the Turbographx 16 CD System. The Cotton series are cute ’em ups shmups with cute cartoony themes, and this title doesn’t slack on cuteness with super colorful sprites and giant silly bad guys.
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

My Singing Monsters Playground (Nintendo Switch) Review

I often find our family looking for games we can all play together. My Singing Monsters Playground has been in steep competition with our current go-to’s, Fortnite and Mario Party Superstars. It has all the great qualities of a family-friendly group game, with the ability to invest time into it in single player mode as well, making it worth its price of $39.99, as it gets used often.
VIDEO GAMES
purenintendo.com

Review: Bouncy Bullets 2 (Nintendo Switch)

Admittedly I do not play a lot of first-person shooters, as I usually find them too gory and realistic. I like to play Nintendo because it brings me back to my childhood, where games were story-oriented and had legendary characters with complex missions. Bouncy Bullets 2 doesn’t have a story or really any characters, but that doesn’t stop it from being an enjoyable game.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Crew#Away Team
digitalspy.com

Mario Party Superstars review for Nintendo Switch

Mario is back for another party with his friends, but this time it's almost as if they're taking a trip down memory lane. On the surface, Mario Party Superstars has plenty in common with Super Mario Party, the series' other game on the Nintendo Switch. Four players take turns hitting the Dice Block to move on the board, making their way towards claiming a Star.
VIDEO GAMES
purenintendo.com

Review: The Sundew (Nintendo Switch)

A dystopian point-and-click title from a one-woman team, The Sundew delivers a story that’s sticking with me. It does a lot right, but there are a few areas that could use more attention. It’s a good game whose growing pains will hopefully lead to a great sequel. And I hope...
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

The Binding of Isaac: Repentance Review (Switch)

The Binding of Isaac: Repentance Review: Forgive Me Mother, For I Have Sinned. The Binding of Isaac is a series that’s been around for a while. It’s attracted a rabid fanbase of players over the years, and managed to improve and add significant content with each iteration. I actually own the game on several systems, including Steam, Vita and Nintendo Switch. With the release of the final DLC, Repentance, I can say this is finally the definitive version of the game. Not only does it introduce a whopping amount of content for a reasonable price, but it managed to suck me back into the basement again. Keep reading to see why The Binding of Isaac: Repentance is a must-play game for all fans of the Nicalis series.
VIDEO GAMES
purenintendo.com

Review: Black Widow: Recharged (Nintendo Switch)

As a fan of twin-stick shooters, I have to give the original Black Widow some credit. I’ve played it on the Atari Flashback Classics collection for Switch, and while it feels super clunky by today’s standards, it’s still a decent game. Black Widow Recharged attempts to modernize that classic, with mixed results.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
ab-gaming.com

Metroid Dread – Nintendo Switch Review

The first brand new 2D Metroid since 2002? Amazing. So how does it stack up to its forbears? Let’s see in our Metroid Dread – Nintendo Switch Review. For disclosure, this review was based on a copy purchased by the author and is in no way affiliated with Nintendo. Anyone...
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Evertried Review (Switch)

Oh good, you’re awake — if you can call whatever this is “awake” that is. Can you remember who you are? What happened? No? Okay well, you’re dead. Sorry to break the news to you, but you’ve crossed over, the only hint of your previous life being that weapon that lay at your feet. Perhaps you were a warrior in life? Well, whatever you were, I propose you pick that weapon up and wield it, as you’ll surely need it. You see, you’re something of an anomaly — one of those souls that are too hard to pass judgment and either enter heaven or the depths of hell. Take up your arms and prove your strength as a warrior as you ascend this otherworldly tower; succeed and you will be granted access to the afterlife. Fail… well, you don’t want to fail.
RETAIL
cgmagonline.com

The Good Life (Nintendo Switch) Review

It’s interesting to consider that in some cases, despite a game’s quality, it can kind of trade on weirdness alone. At least, this has usually been the case when it comes to the work of Hidetaka Suehiro (also known as SWERY). Deadly Premonition became a cult classic, despite some pretty...
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Here’s the first video of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on Nintendo Switch

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is now available on consoles and PC, and we’ve captured the first 25 minutes of the Nintendo Switch version. The video embedded below shows Rockstar’s enhanced version of San Andreas running on Nintendo Switch. Previously, the company had not released footage of the Switch version.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

BLUE REFLECTION: Second Light (Switch) Review

Ao, you get a scythe! Kokoro, here’s a rifle! Rena, have this… hula hoop?. Developed by Gust Co. Ltd. and published by KOEI TECMO, BLUE REFLECTION: Second Light is a Japanese role-playing game with a focus on identity, relationships, and highlighting how important and impactful memories can have on a person. You also exclusively play as high school girls.
VIDEO GAMES
videochums.com

Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack Review

Nintendo Switch Online has recently expanded with a premium add-on so let's explore the 3 perks that are currently included. Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise. In Animal Crossing: New Horizon's new DLC pack Happy Home Paradise, you finally get the chance to take on a day job....
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Review: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (Switch)

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, Microsoft’s Xbox was struggling in trying to establish dominance as a newcomer in the decades long console wars. Sega had suffered massive losses under heavy assaults from Nintendo and Sony, and Microsoft seized this opportunity to battle the console empire established by the Japanese powerhouses. Determined as they were, Microsoft’s forces simply lacked enough noteworthy exclusive titles to wage an effective war on two fronts against Nintendo and Sony. Things were looking grim for Xbox, but while on the verge of succumbing to the empire built by their console competitors, a new hope arose in Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.
VIDEO GAMES
FanSided

GTA: Vice City – Definitive Edition cheats for Nintendo Switch

With the release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, gamers can now enjoy, for the first time ever, three of Rockstar’s genre-defining classics on the Nintendo Switch: GTA III, GTA: San Andreas and GTA: Vice City. If you never got a chance to experience these games when they were released nearly two decades ago, they come from an era when video games had cheats.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

First Unboxing Of Eternal Radiance Limited Edition For Nintendo Switch

Action RPG fans and physical collectors, rejoice! Today, the NintendoSoup team is proud to share a quick unboxing of the Eternal Radiance Limited Edition package by 1Print Games!. Below is a brief video showcasing the box’s front, back, and spine – along with a closer look at the physical game...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

A Boy And His Blob (Switch) Review

The boy might be in his 20s now, but his time with his blob is worth a return trip. 12 years have passed since A Boy And His Blob came out on Wii and since then, the picturesque puzzle game has aged gracefully. A lot of that comes from the excellent art design, with hand drawn animation that stands tall among developer WayForward’s best even more than a decade later. While it began life on the standard-definition Wii, the bump to HD has been kind to this gorgeous video game. The visuals and overall presentation are still great, while the gameplay rarely stumbles.
VIDEO GAMES
purenintendo.com

Review: Hermitage: Strange Case Files (Nintendo Switch)

A visual novel needs a few elements to make it worthwhile: a good story, a protagonist you can connect with, and mechanics that allow making decisions that influence the outcomes. Hermitage: Strange Case Files has all these elements, making it one of my favorite games in the genre. The protagonist...
VIDEO GAMES
FanSided

GTA 3 – Definitive Edition cheats for Nintendo Switch

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is available on Nintendo Switch, giving gamers the chance to play three of Rockstar’s classics at home or on the go. The bundle features enhanced versions of GTA 3, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas and although improvements have been made to the the graphics and gameplay, they are still largely the same experience — right down to the cheat codes.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy