U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Francisco/San Mateo, has announced she will not seek re-election in 2022 after more than a decade in Congress. In a video shared on social media, Speier recalled being shot five times at the Jonestown massacre in Guyana in 1978 while working as a staffer for U.S. Rep. Leo Ryan, who was fatally shot on the trip to investigate Jim Jones and the People’s Temple, a cult that had previously been based in his Peninsula congressional district.

SAN MATEO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO