At the close of 2020, I remember thinking, "Good riddance. I'm ready for a new year." Little did I know that 2021 would prove much more stressful. And I know I'm not the only one who can say that. Maybe this year hasn't presented us with the same level of shock we experienced with the first COVID surge, but as the pandemic stretches indefinitely before us, a general sense of weariness seems to be settling in. It's been quite the emotional and mental grind.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO