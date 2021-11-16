MHS bought wolf mascot costume in spring 2020

Manhattan High School more than a year ago bought a wolf costume for a new alternative “physical mascot” to be used at athletics events, Principal Michael Dorst confirmed to The Mercury Monday.

The wolf getup is “in a secure location” at the high school, Dorst said. It has not been brought out, used, or publicly discussed, much less put on by a student to rile up the crowd at a football game.

That’s because the pandemic threw a wrench in plans to start using the wolf, and now Dorst says it’s unclear if students still want it, or if it will help anything.

The school bought the costume — which he did not immediately have a cost figure for — early in the spring semester of 2020.

“The plan was not to use it that spring, but to have tryouts, etc., and put a series of things in place” so that it could be used the following fall. Another school district source said the cost was $1,500.

But in-person school and all manner of functions were canceled that spring, and then it was not clear what form school would take the following year. Plus, Dorst said, in order to plan for the subsequent school year, there would have to be tryouts in the spring and summer for a student on the cheerleading squad to play the role of a mascot, and that was not possible to do heading into this year.

Only now would it be possible to start preparing for the 2022-23 school year and considering the use of that mascot. But at this point, Dorst said, he’s not sure there’s any desire on the part of MHS students to have a wolf.

“We’re so far removed from 2017,” he said, referring to when the decision was made to have an alternative physical mascot. “Does our student body feel that they need that now? Does it help satisfy anyone? Or is it just another difficult thing to deal with?”

The school board in 2017 voted to keep the Indian as the official mascot of the high school, although they have not for decades had a person running around at football games dressed up in Native American headdress and war paint. One of the elements of a compromise was that the high school was supposed to pick an alternative mascot who could serve as a figure for students to rally around at games.

But then it got more complicated. The school board delegated the decision to the high school, which delegated the decision to the Student Council, which held a vote. Of the three options — no physical mascot, a wolf, or a bison — the biggest vote-getter was “no physical mascot.” But student leaders argued that a majority of students had voted for either the wolf or the bison, so therefore a majority favored the concept generally. And of those two, the wolf had more, so that was the pick.

Then-Principal Greg Hoyt did not get around to ordering the costume, saying at one point he wanted to allow Woodrow Wilson (also the wolves) to get one ahead of him. Then he retired, and Dorst got the job, and said he didn’t really want to tackle that as a first priority, and that he wanted to hear more from students — who clearly didn’t care very much.

But Dorst said in the phone interview Monday that he understood it was something he was supposed to get done, so he did it.

“We purchased it and received it,” he said. He did not try to hide it, he said, and would have discussed it had anybody asked. But there were plenty of other things taking public attention since the spring of 2020, so it never came up.