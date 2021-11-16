ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

MHS bought wolf mascot costume in spring 2020

By Ned Seaton nseaton@themercury.com
The Manhattan Mercury
The Manhattan Mercury
 6 days ago

Manhattan High School more than a year ago bought a wolf costume for a new alternative “physical mascot” to be used at athletics events, Principal Michael Dorst confirmed to The Mercury Monday.

The wolf getup is “in a secure location” at the high school, Dorst said. It has not been brought out, used, or publicly discussed, much less put on by a student to rile up the crowd at a football game.

That’s because the pandemic threw a wrench in plans to start using the wolf, and now Dorst says it’s unclear if students still want it, or if it will help anything.

The school bought the costume — which he did not immediately have a cost figure for — early in the spring semester of 2020.

“The plan was not to use it that spring, but to have tryouts, etc., and put a series of things in place” so that it could be used the following fall. Another school district source said the cost was $1,500.

But in-person school and all manner of functions were canceled that spring, and then it was not clear what form school would take the following year. Plus, Dorst said, in order to plan for the subsequent school year, there would have to be tryouts in the spring and summer for a student on the cheerleading squad to play the role of a mascot, and that was not possible to do heading into this year.

Only now would it be possible to start preparing for the 2022-23 school year and considering the use of that mascot. But at this point, Dorst said, he’s not sure there’s any desire on the part of MHS students to have a wolf.

“We’re so far removed from 2017,” he said, referring to when the decision was made to have an alternative physical mascot. “Does our student body feel that they need that now? Does it help satisfy anyone? Or is it just another difficult thing to deal with?”

The school board in 2017 voted to keep the Indian as the official mascot of the high school, although they have not for decades had a person running around at football games dressed up in Native American headdress and war paint. One of the elements of a compromise was that the high school was supposed to pick an alternative mascot who could serve as a figure for students to rally around at games.

But then it got more complicated. The school board delegated the decision to the high school, which delegated the decision to the Student Council, which held a vote. Of the three options — no physical mascot, a wolf, or a bison — the biggest vote-getter was “no physical mascot.” But student leaders argued that a majority of students had voted for either the wolf or the bison, so therefore a majority favored the concept generally. And of those two, the wolf had more, so that was the pick.

Then-Principal Greg Hoyt did not get around to ordering the costume, saying at one point he wanted to allow Woodrow Wilson (also the wolves) to get one ahead of him. Then he retired, and Dorst got the job, and said he didn’t really want to tackle that as a first priority, and that he wanted to hear more from students — who clearly didn’t care very much.

But Dorst said in the phone interview Monday that he understood it was something he was supposed to get done, so he did it.

“We purchased it and received it,” he said. He did not try to hide it, he said, and would have discussed it had anybody asked. But there were plenty of other things taking public attention since the spring of 2020, so it never came up.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai's video chat with IOC chief fails to allay fears for her safety

Hong Kong — Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has resurfaced after almost 20 days of silence and global concern that she may have been detained. But images showing Peng over the weekend don't appear to have eased fears for her safety that began when she disappeared from public view following an accusation of sexual assault against one of the Chinese Communist Party's former top leaders.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, KS
Education
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas Education
The Hill

NY Assembly report corroborates Cuomo harassment claims

The New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee has released a report on its investigation into misconduct claims against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), detailing "overwhelming evidence" that he engaged in sexual harassment while in office, among other findings. The 63-page document, released on Monday, corroborates claims investigated by Attorney General Letitia...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Woodrow Wilson
The Associated Press

LeBron suspended 1 game, Stewart 2 games for altercation

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has been suspended for one game and Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart was suspended two games for their roles in an ugly incident during Sunday’s Lakers-Pistons game. The NBA announced the suspensions Monday, and both will affect games on Tuesday. James will not play when...
NBA
The Manhattan Mercury

The Manhattan Mercury

Manhattan, KS
653
Followers
145
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Manhattan Mercury

Comments / 0

Community Policy