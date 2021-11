The COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult on all of us, and business leaders across the globe have felt its effects throughout 2020 and 2021. Even though the crisis is subsiding and that things seem to be returning to normal, we can’t pretend that the pandemic did not have an effect on our financial stability, both personally and professionally. This is why now more than ever before, it’s important to put together a smart business budget and monitoryour financial KPIs that will allow you to grow no matter what the next year brings.

