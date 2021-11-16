ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Von Erichs to challenge for MLW Tag Team titles at Dallas tapings

f4wonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Von Erichs are getting a Tag Team title shot when MLW comes to the family's original home state of Texas in January. Ross & Marshall Von Erich will challenge for the MLW Tag Team titles at the promotion's "Blood & Thunder" tapings in...

www.f4wonline.com

Bad Left Hook

Crawford vs Porter full fight video highlights

Terence Crawford didn’t have it all his way against Shawn Porter, but finished in style yet again, dropping Porter twice in the 10th round to score another stoppage win when Porter’s father and trainer Kenny stopped the bout. Crawford (38-0, 29 KO) got a ton of trouble from the always-determined...
COMBAT SPORTS
ringsidenews.com

Damian Priest Turns Heel At WWE Survivor Series

Damian Priest had a big moment at WrestleMania as he teamed with Bad Bunny. Now that Bunny is preparing for his big 2022 tour, it appears that Priest is doing his own thing. Damian Priest and Shinsuke Nakamura faced off against each other in the kickoff show of the event. Priest’s fuse is short and he’s been on edge for a while. That all came to a head at Survivor Series.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

11/21 WWE SURVIVOR SERIES PPV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte, Reigns vs. Big E, Team Raw vs. Team Smackdown, Priest vs. Nakamura, RK-Bro vs. Usos

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Tonight after the PPV, join PWTorch columnist Greg Parks live reviewing WWE Survivor Series with live callers and emails. •STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES. •CALL: (515) 605-9345. •EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wnialivecast@gmail.com. •IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE,...
WWE
State
Texas State
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 43 preview, ‘Vieira vs Tate’ predictions

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate will battle hot-and-cold division bruiser Ketlen Vieira for the right to stay alive in the 135-pound title chase, courtesy of the UFC Vegas 43 main event on Sat. night (Nov. 20, 2021) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. And like every UFC fight card — both good and bad — we’re here to help decide who wins and who loses tomorrow night in “Sin City.”
UFC
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Middleweight Champion Brutally Knocks Out Irishman In 2 Rounds

Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade showed the boxing world that he can be explosive when he wants to be. Doing so when he stopped Jason ‘El Animal’ Quigley in just two rounds on Friday night. WBO middleweight champion Andrade took Quigley out of the equation quickly as soon as he decided...
MANCHESTER, NH
Bloody Elbow

War! - Watch Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter full fight video highlights

Terence Crawford, who is known for being one of the top pound-for-pound boxers for quite some time now, took on Shawn Porter on Saturday night. The WBO welterweight title was on the line, and Crawford was naturally the huge favorite in the contest, coming in at betting odds of around -700. It didn’t look like it during the fight though, as it was a close and entertaining back and forth affair.
COMBAT SPORTS
Person
Tom Lawlor
The Independent

Crawford vs Porter LIVE result: Fight highlights and latest reaction

Terence Crawford stopped Shawn Porter in the 10th round by technical knockout Saturday night in one of the most anticipated bouts of the year.Crawford (38-0) retained his WBO welterweight title and extended his streak of KOs or TKOs to nine in front of a sold-out crowd of 11,568 at Mandalay Bay. Porter (31-4-1), who has risen to become a legitimate top-five welterweight, and was easily the best opponent of Crawford’s career, displayed relentless aggression in the early rounds. Crawford’s switch-hitting flex didn’t necessarily work when he turned to southpaw early in the fight, as Porter adjusted accordingly and connected often.After playing defence and smiling more than punching, Crawford finally showed signs of offence in the sixth round and came alive in the ninth and tenth rounds. Crawford knocked down Porter early in the 10th round with a left uppercut and then delivered an exclamation point with a devastating right hook to the temple. Porter’s trainer and father, Kenny, threw in the towel and called for referee Celestino Ruiz to stop the fight. Relive all the action below:
COMBAT SPORTS
ewrestlingnews.com

Xavier Woods Discusses WWE Possibly Releasing Him

WWE has released a lot of talent and employees since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Xavier Woods is not worried about the day of him potentially getting a call to let him know he’s been let go. The reason for that is due to him building a brand outside of WWE such as his hosting gig on G4.
WWE
WWE

Team Raw def. Team SmackDown in the 5-on-5 Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Match

Newcomer Toni Storm picked up a quick elimination to open the match, rolling up Carmella as she tried, and failed, to put on her mask. A shorthanded Raw Team were easy pickings for the blue brand as Storm scored another elimination with a pin on Queen Zelina. Storm’s momentum ended there as Liv Morgan entered the match and hit the Oblivion to cover Storm for the pin.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Kevin Owens Reveals Current WWE Star He Wants To Win Tag Team Titles With

Kevin Owens is certainly no stranger to championship gold as he’s won several titles throughout his WWE career, but he has yet to win the tag team championships. The former Universal Champion recently spoke to talkSPORT about his lack of tag team gold, and he noted that if he were going to win the belts with anyone he would choose Sami Zayn.
WWE
#Mlw#Dallas#Combat#Mlw Tag Team#Blood Thunder#Ross Marshall#Slice Boogie Danny#War Chamber#The Tag Team
WWE

Full Survivor Series results

At the explosive Survivor Series 2021, Universal Champion Roman Reigns triumphed over WWE Champion Big E, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch overcame SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Seth Rollins and Belair Belair emerged as the Sole Survivors in their respective Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Matches and so much more. Full...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Possible Spoiler On WWE Splitting Up Top Tag Team

WWE recently reshuffled the deck with annual WWE Draft, and recently business has been picking up for the tag team division on Monday Night Raw. Former SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey and Dominik Mysterio were drafted to the red brand, but it looks like the father/son alliance may be falling apart.
WWE
uticaphoenix.net

WWE has demoted Cesaro to random tag team duty

Some places do power rankings. Here at Cageside, we do a stock report. In this weekly series, we identify three Superstars (or groups of Superstars) who are on their way up, and three that are moving in the opposite direction. After a busy week that included WWE firing 18 wrestlers, Shotzi explaining why she turned on Sasha Banks, and Naomi getting screwed over by Sonya Deville yet again, a lot of fortunes were changed.
WWE
f4wonline.com

MLW, Crash Lucha Libre announce co-promoted December tapings

MLW will have one more show before the end of 2021 as they announced a co-promoted event with The Crash Lucha Libre on Friday, December 3rd in Tijuana, Mexico. From the MLW side, they are branding their group as MLW Azteca. This is expected to be the next progression of the Azteca Underground storyline that has been discussed since they brought in Cesar Duran, the former Dario Cueto in Lucha Underground.
WWE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

WWE Supershow London: Randy Orton and Riddle put their titles on the line in a 3-Way Tag Team match

Randy Orton is one of the biggest Superstars to have ever stepped inside the WWE ring. While Superstars like Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are fairly new Heels, but the Legend Killer has been one of the top heels of the professional wrestling industry. But he recently turned face and the WWE Universe is loving the face Orton as much as they appreciated the Heel Orton.
WWE
Wrestling World

Smackdown: Naomi was humiliated

Backstage Sasha Banks and Shotzi, another who lost her last name by chance, fight backstage. Sonya Deville reminds the two that at Survivor Series they will have to work together and adds that she hopes that, after their match tonight, they will shake hands. The last sentence is said in...
WWE
f4wonline.com

Matt Taven & Mike Bennett win ROH Tag Team titles at Honor for All

Matt Taven and Mike Bennett won the Ring of Honor Tag Team titles at Sunday's Honor for All, defeating LFI's Dragon Lee and Kenny King for the belts. This is the second reign for Taven and Bennett, known as The OGK, who first won the titles at September 2015's All-Star Extravaganza in San Antonio, Texas, in a three-way that included Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian, and the Young Bucks.
WWE

