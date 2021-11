Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy is announcing his retirement after being in the senate since 1974. The 81-year old Democrat announced his retirement on Monday. "Marcelle and I have reached the conclusion that it is time to put down the gavel. It is time to pass the torch to the next Vermonter who will carry on this work for our great state. It's time to come home," he said in a news conference at the state capitol in Montpelier.

VERMONT STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO