We are about halfway through the 2021 NFL season and it’s time to check in and see how the Minnesota Vikings rookies are faring. The Minnesota Vikings 2021 rookie class had been pretty quiet for the majority of the season. The top pick, offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw was injured and unable to play, and the team was loaded with veteran depth and weren’t really looking to rely on any rookie help, at least not early in the season.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO