The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11, and here are three members of the Bengals that must be stopped. The Las Vegas Raiders have a chance to right the ship at home against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, before heading to Dallas to take on the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. For Las Vegas, this has been a trying few weeks since the bye, losing to the lowly New York Giants on the road, before a clunker against Kansas City in primetime.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO