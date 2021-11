The Sixers and Ben Simmons‘ camp are telling different stories when it comes to the All-Stars’ mental health issues and the team’s handling of them. “I truly believe the fines, the targeting, the negative publicity shined on the issue — that’s very unnecessary and has furthered the mental health issues for Ben,” Rich Paul told Shams Charania of The Athletic. “Either you help Ben, or come out and say he’s lying. Which one is it?”

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO