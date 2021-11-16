Letter: Less is more

Re: “House sends $1T infrastructure bill to Biden” (November 6): Please explain what economic theory supports that spending more money during inflationary times will curtail the inflationary rise in prices? This is idiocy. They should have called for an out-loud reading of the entire bill on the House floor, so that we the people could hear everything that was in it. Had they done this, those stupid Republicans that voted with the Democrats would have had to face their constituents with some serious explaining on why they went along with this travesty. And I also blame our media for not listing all the questionable items within in it as front-page news on every paper in this country. And that is on our fourth estate for not doing their duty. Actual infrastructure spending is a very minor part of this bill. Shame and blame can be shared all around.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO