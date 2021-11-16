ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Letter: Less is more

By Maggie Kraft, North side
tucson.com
 6 days ago

The climate summit is over but unfortunately the climate crisis is not. Many promises were made and many will be broken. The emergencies of today continue to override the emergencies of tomorrow. The climate is unstable...

tucson.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Breeze

What economic theory justifies more spending?: Letters

Re: “House sends $1T infrastructure bill to Biden” (November 6): Please explain what economic theory supports that spending more money during inflationary times will curtail the inflationary rise in prices? This is idiocy. They should have called for an out-loud reading of the entire bill on the House floor, so that we the people could hear everything that was in it. Had they done this, those stupid Republicans that voted with the Democrats would have had to face their constituents with some serious explaining on why they went along with this travesty. And I also blame our media for not listing all the questionable items within in it as front-page news on every paper in this country. And that is on our fourth estate for not doing their duty. Actual infrastructure spending is a very minor part of this bill. Shame and blame can be shared all around.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Pantagraph

LETTER: Why think individual freedom more valuable?

What made some Americans form a malevolent cult of defiance in response to COVID-19? Members refuse vaccination, won’t wear masks or stay out of crowded indoor places and avoid large outdoor events. They say personal freedom is more important than the health of others or our country’s stability, so tens of thousands more have died and millions more have been infected.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Daily Breeze

More projects added to infrastructure bill: Letters

Re “Supply network reprieve pledged” (Nov. 13):. Read your article in Saturday’s paper about Senator Padilla explaining how the infrastructure bill was going to have projects to improve the operation of the port. I am just wondering if these projects will help in our lifetime. I remember the Water Bond of 2014 where $7.12 billion was authorized. $2.7 B was to improve water storage in California. To date, none have been completed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
tucson.com

Letters to the Editor Nov. 22

I hear that increased wages results in increased retail, if that is true why is it that industries are raising prices even though they are reaping record profits? Supply and demand. If supply is limited since they can’t get enough immigrants (stuck at the border) to work in those packing plants then they get an oversupply of cattle and an undersupply of beef. Beef prices go up and food packers make record profits. Everyone else takes a hit (restaurants, cattle ranchers and consumers). If wages go up and the businesses can afford to cut their margins, then the prices need not go up, but they always do. And when costs go down? More profit. Bottom line is inflation is as much a function of greed as it is anything else. More incentive if the businessman is on the opposite side of the political spectrum from the current administration.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Energy#Less Is More#Cars#The Arizona Daily Star
tucson.com

Letter: Minimum wage doesn't cause inflation

A recent letter writer to the Star claimed that the minimum wage substantially increases inflation, but current inflationary events prove the opposite. Increases in gas, cars, beef, and problems in the supply chain are causing inflation. Those that decided to return to the workforce are not willing to work for the Federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour or Arizona paying $12.15. A person who works in H.R. told me recently that one prospective employee with no work experience asked for $17.50 an hour. Recently three economists were awarded the Nobel Prize for Economics showing that raising minimum wages need not hurt jobs and even helped boost employment. Some politicians claim people don’t want to return to work and want to stay on unemployment. The Republican Governor of Iowa recently signed a bill that allows those who seek medical and religious exemptions from vaccine mandates and were laid off will qualify for unemployment benefits.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Where Are Renters Paying More, or Less, Than Homeowners?

The pandemic days of lower rents appear to be over. Rent in most of the country went up in 2021. While big cities on the West Coast saw mostly stagnant rent this year, they, too, are creeping up again, according to an October report by Zumper. Since March 2020, the median one-bedroom rent is up 11.8%, while two-beds are up 14.3%, Zumper reports.
HOUSE RENT
tucson.com

Letter: Not Black and White

In L Z Granderson’s November 12th column he quoted Nikole Hannah-Jones saying “I think most Black Americans are ambivalent about political parties…”. Perhaps they are struggling to get by like many of us. A few Washington Democrats (Sinema, Manchin) who seem to be more interested in their welfare than that...
SOCIETY
The Conversation U.S.

The average person’s daily choices can still make a big difference in fighting climate change – and getting governments and utilities to tackle it, too

The average American’s everyday interactions with energy sources are limited. They range from turning appliances on or off, to commuting, to paying utility bills. The connections between those acts and rising global temperatures may seem distant. However, individuals hold many keys to unlocking solutions to climate change – the biggest...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
utv44.com

Fourth check? Many will get $1,800 before 2021 ends

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - There's a debate underway in Washington D.C. as to whether more stimulus money will be sent to American families. Previous rounds of COVID stimulus payments sent money to families in the order of $1,200, $600, and $1,400 - the last one being part of the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Biden in March of 2021. The American Rescue Plan also sent money directly to families in the form of the expanded federal Child Tax Credit. The first half of the newly expanded credit is being delivered directly to families.
ECONOMY
Washington Post

Kevin McCarthy is barking mad

Too often in public life, our leaders are afraid to speak the truth about the hard issues, to focus the American people on what really matters. Fortunately, Kevin McCarthy is not one of those timid leaders. And in the wee hours of Friday morning, he bravely stepped forward and forced the House of Representatives — nay, all of America — to face the truth … about the deli he operated when he was 19.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheConversationAU

Why the Victorian protests should concern us all

Over the weekend, tens of thousands of people gathered in Melbourne to protest vaccine mandates and the Victorian government’s proposed pandemic bill. While the latest protests were relatively peaceful, they have followed a week of similar gatherings whose language and symbolism were at times violent. The protesters are a mix of groups, but the movement is riddled with far-right and alt-right extremists who, with their growing reach through social media and in the context of developments in the United States and Europe, pose one of the more significant challenges to Australian democracy in recent memory. ...
PROTESTS
bloomberglaw.com

EV Credit, Methane Fees: What $555 Billion Climate Plan Would Do

The spending bill House Democrats passed Friday and sent to the Senate calls for the largest-ever investment in fighting climate change: $555 billion on clean power, electric vehicles and resilience to global warming. The. White House. has said the bill, which faces an uncertain fate in the Senate, sets the...
ENVIRONMENT
kymkemp.com

HappyDay: Change is Hard — Doing More with Less

Casey O’Neill is a cannabis and food farmer in Mendocino County who has been writing newsletters about his efforts to provide sustainable produce and marijuana. We feature his column once a week. Change is hard. Small steps can be taken in stride, but big shifts knock me off balance and...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy