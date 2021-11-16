Letter: Less is more

I hear that increased wages results in increased retail, if that is true why is it that industries are raising prices even though they are reaping record profits? Supply and demand. If supply is limited since they can’t get enough immigrants (stuck at the border) to work in those packing plants then they get an oversupply of cattle and an undersupply of beef. Beef prices go up and food packers make record profits. Everyone else takes a hit (restaurants, cattle ranchers and consumers). If wages go up and the businesses can afford to cut their margins, then the prices need not go up, but they always do. And when costs go down? More profit. Bottom line is inflation is as much a function of greed as it is anything else. More incentive if the businessman is on the opposite side of the political spectrum from the current administration.
