Immigration

Letter: Paul Gosar's "Cartoon"

By Karen Carson, Downtown
 6 days ago

Is Paul Gosar's recent anime video showing violent images against a colleague and the President really any different from Kathy Griffin's admittedly tasteless 2017 photo of herself with a mask of Trump that looked like...

Yakima Herald Republic

Column: Paul Gosar's anime video of killing AOC is not a joke. It displays the new GOP's violent extremist turn

Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona has spent more than a week defending an anime video he tweeted that depicts him killing New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. He says she “is representative of the plague of illegal immigration.”. The video contains altered scenes from the Japanese anime series “Attack on Titan”...
Paul Gosar
Kathy Griffin
Donald Trump
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Wagner should have voted to censure Gosar’s antics

Regarding “House to vote on censuring Gosar over video” (Nov. 16): Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., introduced a resolution of censure for Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar’s publication of an animé video in which he kills Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and attacks President Joe Biden with swords. While House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy apparently lacks the political and moral courage to treat this as an unacceptable breach of common public courtesy, there is no reason why Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin, should have stood by and allowed such an act to go unpunished.
Payson Roundup

House censures Gosar for violent cartoon video

The House on Wednesday censured Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Prescott) and stripped him of his committee assignments as a result of a cartoonish video that showed him attacking a fellow representative and President Joe Biden. The censure — one of only 24 in the country’s history — came on a mostly...
azpbs.org

What Paul Gosar’s actions mean for civil discourse in America

Arizona Republican congressman Paul Gosar has been censured by the House and removed from committee assignments after he tweeted out an Anime-style video showing him killing another lawmaker and attacking President Biden. We discussed what this type of behavior means for civil discourse with Keith Allred, Executive Director of the National Institute for Civil Discourse, which was formed after the shooting of Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords.
MSNBC

Paul Gosar’s sister on his censure: ‘It is about time’

Jennifer Gosar, GOP Rep. Paul Gosar’s sister, tells Lawrence O’Donnell she was pleased the House censured her brother and stripped him of his committee assignments, but says she hopes “this is not the end” of his punishment. Jennifer Gosar calls her brother’s continued defense of his “bone-chilling” video depicting him assassinating Rep. Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) “absolute garbage.”Nov. 18, 2021.
Washington Post

The ugly Paul Gosar debate

The House of Representatives on Wednesday formally censured one of its members for only the second time since 1983 after he posted an animated video depicting him killing a fellow member. The whole thing reinforced how truly difficult it will be to return from the brink that the video itself...
TODAY.com

Rep. Paul Gosar censured by Congress over video: TODAY’s headlines

The House has voted to censure Arizona Republican Paul Gosar for posting an animated video that depicted him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. In other TODAY headlines, high school students across Oklahoma City walked out of their classrooms Wednesday in support of Julius Jones, who is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday afternoon, and two of the three men convicted in the 1965 assassination of civil rights activist Malcolm X are expected to be exonerated Thursday.Nov. 18, 2021.
The Independent

Voices: Paul Gosar’s response to being censured shows the unbearable arrogance of Republican men

In keeping with his party’s new standard — shocking, but not surprising — Arizona Republican Congressman Paul Gosar tweeted an anime video last week that appeared to depict him killing Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a sword as well as attacking President Joe Biden. The animation is the kind of cheesy misogynistic violence standard on men’s rights subreddits and right-wing Facebook groups. But casual threats of violence against a colleague are not standard on the social media pages of sitting members of the House of Representatives (at least, they didn’t use to be), which is what led the House to...
Grand Forks Herald

Region's U.S. House members vote against censuring Rep. Paul Gosar

Upper Midwest Republicans voted unanimously against the House censure of Rep. Paul Gosar, who had tweeted a doctored cartoon video that appeared to depict him slashing the neck of Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The Wednesday evening vote fell along party lines around the country, with only two Republicans joining Democrats...
HuffingtonPost

Trevor Noah Drills Paul Gosar For Always Mentioning He's A Dentist

Trevor Noah served up a mouthful on Rep. Paul Gosar’s background as a dentist on “The Daily Show” Wednesday. (Watch the video below.) The extremist Republican from Arizona was censured by the House of Representatives for tweeting an anime video of him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. He also was stripped of his committee assignments.
