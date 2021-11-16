Letter: Paul Gosar's "Cartoon"

In keeping with his party’s new standard — shocking, but not surprising — Arizona Republican Congressman Paul Gosar tweeted an anime video last week that appeared to depict him killing Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a sword as well as attacking President Joe Biden. The animation is the kind of cheesy misogynistic violence standard on men’s rights subreddits and right-wing Facebook groups. But casual threats of violence against a colleague are not standard on the social media pages of sitting members of the House of Representatives (at least, they didn’t use to be), which is what led the House to...

