Letter: Paul Gosar's "Cartoon"

Regarding “House to vote on censuring Gosar over video” (Nov. 16): Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., introduced a resolution of censure for Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar’s publication of an animé video in which he kills Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and attacks President Joe Biden with swords. While House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy apparently lacks the political and moral courage to treat this as an unacceptable breach of common public courtesy, there is no reason why Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin, should have stood by and allowed such an act to go unpunished.
