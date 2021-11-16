ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Letter: Addressing the ambivalence of black voters

By Paul Waugaman, East side
tucson.com
 6 days ago

After reading LZ Granderson’s column about the ambivalence of black voters, I admit as an old white guy that I am incredulous. I suggest that much of the Democrats’ agenda has been stymied by the...

tucson.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vail Daily

Letter: Issue 1A ballot language intentionally misled voters

On October 26, the Vail Daily published an editorial entitled “Our View: Eagle County Commissioners don’t need a third term,” in which it stated: “The current question asks voters — in a slightly sneaky way — to add another four-year term to the current two-term limit.” The Daily did not, however, bother to print the actual “sneaky” ballot question. I think that would have been very helpful to their readers and I question why it was not done.
VAIL, CO
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Anti-infrastructure lawmakers betray their own voters

Regarding the letter “Rep. Wagner deserves rebuke for infrastructure vote” (Nov. 14): There was only one congressional representative from Missouri who voted to approve the infrastructure bill: Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Kansas City. He wins the prize of new roads and bridges in his district. The rest of the state should have to do without. I tried to find out why my representative, Blaine Luetkemeyer, voted against it and am still awaiting an answer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
alreporter.com

Federal lawsuits claim new state, congressional maps suppress Black voters

A coalition of civil rights and faith groups filed a pair of federal lawsuits Monday, which challenge the newly drawn state legislative and congressional districts passed during the last special session in Montgomery earlier this month. In a statement from the groups made Monday, the coalition cited Alabama’s “sordid history...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lz Granderson
Fox News

ABC News' FiveThirtyEight publishes article on 'Why racist White voters often favor Black Republicans'

ABC News' election coverage subset FiveThirtyEight is facing backlash over an article attempting to explain why "racist White voters favor Black Republicans." The co-authors, Stanford University Assistant Professor Hakeem Jefferson and University of California Irvine Professor Michael Tesler, pushed back against those dismissing "Republican racism" following last week's election victory of GOP candidate Winsome Sears in Virginia's lieutenant governor's race.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WCBD Count on 2

SC Coalition of Black Communities calls on lawmakers to protect Black voters in redistricting process

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Coalition of Black Communities (SCCBC) is calling on the state legislature to protect Black voter rights in the redrawing of State and House voting districts. This call stems from SCCBC’s concerns that the current redistricting plans minimize and dilute the votes of Black citizens. According to the 2020 census, […]
ELECTIONS
washingtoninformer.com

Democrats Face Prospect of Losing Long-Standing Black Voter Base

The catastrophic election night losses by Democrats, particularly in Virginia, can be traced to its leaders’ failure at the federal level to pass meaningful legislation. After failed promises on major legislation to protect African-American citizens and voters, like the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, Democrats find themselves on the receiving end of the ire of the Black community.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
chicagocrusader.com

ILLINOIS GENERAL ASSEMBLY DISENFRANCHISE BLACK VOTERS WITH REDISTRICTING MAP, JUDGE ALLOWS ORGANIZATIONS TO RESUBMIT MAPS

UCCRO, NAACP, AND OTHER COALITION HOLDS PRESS CONFERENCE ON LAWSUIT AGAINST STATE OF ILLINOIS REDISTRICTING MAP. WHY: The new state redistricting map failed Black Illinoisans by not allowing them to pick their candidate of choice by diluting and gerrymandering. We as a Coalition demand that the State of Illinois drop their flawed, gerrymandered, Anti-Black and Brown Adopted State Map, and adopt our Unity Map. Our Lawyers, (Chicago Lawyers Committee), Will be filing the rest of the necessary documents requested by the 3 panel Federal Judges. We thank the judges for allowing us to resubmit our Unity Map.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Ambivalence#Republicans#Party#Lz#Democratic#Executive#The Department Of Justice#The Arizona Daily Star
INFORUM

Letter: The left continues to attack Black conservatives

There are a lot of very intelligent, very patriotic, very honest politicians in America who are ostracized by the Left simply because they do not tow the party line. I'm talking about Black conservatives like Sen. Tim Scott, Reps. Byron Donalds and Burgess Owens. Candidates like Larry Elder and Herschel Walker. TV personalities like Candace Owens and Leo Terrell. The list goes on. They are very American and have the qualifications of any public office, or business leadership. But the left calls them "Uncle Toms" and traitors to their race. This is very shameful and totally dishonest. The people on the left do not realize how many Black people hold high religious beliefs and are all for law and order.
POLITICS
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: Inflation a major issues to voters

Inflation was at the top of the list for Virginia voters. Inflation happens when there is more money than products. Democrats are continuing to give people money while employers are begging for workers. There is also a logjam at all of California’s shipping ports, the result of liberal over-regulation. After...
BUSINESS
washingtoninformer.com

2021 Elections Show Inroads GOP is Making with Black Voters

During the decisive victories scored by Republicans on Election Day, significant shifts occurred among crucial voting groups, which has only added to the misery of Democrats. Notably, Black voters showed up for Republicans in Virginia and elsewhere. Glenn Youngkin, Virginia’s GOP governor-elect who defeated heavily favored Democrat Terry McAuliffe, garnered...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Syracuse.com

Low voter turnout, rising disengagement nothing to crow about (Your Letters)

While I can understand the crowing and self-congratulatory letter of GOP Chair Benedicte Doran to Republican colleagues(“GOP chair: Onondaga County voters put their faith in Republicans,” Nov. 5, 2021) this is not the message that anyone in political leadership should revel in at this time when we see less than 30% of voters in the city of Syracuse, and 30% across Onondaga County, participating in this election.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Virginia Mercury

House Democrats pass Biden’s $1.85 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ plan

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Democrats united around a landmark $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill on Friday, sending the major plank of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda to the Senate. Democratic leaders in the House heralded the 220-213 near party-line vote on the so-called Build Back Better bill, touting its provisions on child care, education, health care, taxes […] The post House Democrats pass Biden’s $1.85 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ plan appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Cleveland.com

How two GOP lawmakers ran afoul of voters’ desire to address Ohio’s gerrymandering: Capitol Letter

Sidelined: Depositions conducted as part of Ohio’s redistricting lawsuits show that two Republican Ohio lawmakers, House Speaker Bob Cupp and Senate President Matt Huffman, froze out not only Democrats but also their fellow Republicans on the Ohio Redistricting Commission when drawing the new state legislative maps. As Andrew Tobias writes, the court filings detail how the lawmakers, who as legislative leaders have a direct personal stake in what the maps look like, were able to completely control the process. Meanwhile, frustrated Republican commissioners Secretary of State Frank LaRose and state Auditor Keith Faber said they tried to get involved but were frozen out.
OHIO STATE
tucson.com

Letters to the Editor Nov. 21

Our home is burning up. Yet there are those who are intent on pouring more oil and gas on the flames and those who are content to sit back and watch the fires worsen. We cannot allow that to continue. We must remind our U.S. representatives that 71% of Arizonans want the federal government to do more to combat global warming.
TUCSON, AZ
Rappahannock News

Letter — Bynum: Thanks to voters for reelecting me

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. Thank you, Piedmont voters, for reelecting me to serve on the Rappahannock County School Board! I am humbled and honored to have earned your support and am glad to continue to serve on the Board for you and the kids of our community.
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA
Mercury

Letter to the Editor: Winning candidate thanks Lower Frederick voters

I’d like to take a moment to thank the voters of Lower Frederick for entrusting me with their vote on Nov. 2. As promised, I will work to champion open space without damaging the township’s financial status. I will support strong public safety measures to protect our children, and I will advocate for involvement from all residents regardless of political affiliation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy