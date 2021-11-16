Letter: Addressing the ambivalence of black voters

There are a lot of very intelligent, very patriotic, very honest politicians in America who are ostracized by the Left simply because they do not tow the party line. I'm talking about Black conservatives like Sen. Tim Scott, Reps. Byron Donalds and Burgess Owens. Candidates like Larry Elder and Herschel Walker. TV personalities like Candace Owens and Leo Terrell. The list goes on. They are very American and have the qualifications of any public office, or business leadership. But the left calls them "Uncle Toms" and traitors to their race. This is very shameful and totally dishonest. The people on the left do not realize how many Black people hold high religious beliefs and are all for law and order.

POLITICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO