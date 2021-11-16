18 Festive Sweaters From Old Navy That Already Have Us Mentally Saying, "Ho, Ho, Hooray!"

No, this isn't a love letter, but if it were, it'd be addressed to this Old Navy cardigan sweater. As someone who has a history of being cold all the time (like, even in the summer) cozy open-front sweaters always know how to perk me up. I throw the knits over practically any tight-fitting shirt I own and their versatility, style, and comfort hit it out of the park (especially in the winter when all I want to be is warm and comfortable). I cycle through a handful of cardigans in my closet weekly that I love dearly, so when I stumbled across this Cozy Shaker-Stitch Button-Front Speckled Cardigan Sweater for Women ($45) it was a no-brainer — I had to have it. (Or you know, see if it was worthy).

APPAREL ・ 12 DAYS AGO