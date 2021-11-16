ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

18 Festive Sweaters From Old Navy That Already Have Us Mentally Saying, "Ho, Ho, Hooray!"

By Morgan Ashley Parker
PopSugar
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhh, there's nothing like a sweater this time of year. Whether you prefer traditional crewnecks or super-snuggly sherpa, slipping into one can instantly...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Hurry and Get Your Booty to Old Navy, Trust Me, This $45 Cardigan Sweater Is Worth It

No, this isn't a love letter, but if it were, it'd be addressed to this Old Navy cardigan sweater. As someone who has a history of being cold all the time (like, even in the summer) cozy open-front sweaters always know how to perk me up. I throw the knits over practically any tight-fitting shirt I own and their versatility, style, and comfort hit it out of the park (especially in the winter when all I want to be is warm and comfortable). I cycle through a handful of cardigans in my closet weekly that I love dearly, so when I stumbled across this Cozy Shaker-Stitch Button-Front Speckled Cardigan Sweater for Women ($45) it was a no-brainer — I had to have it. (Or you know, see if it was worthy).
APPAREL
mediapost.com

'Happy All-idays' From Old Navy

Old Navy wishes everyone a “Happy All-idays” in its latest round of inclusive holiday ads starring Keke Palmer and created in partnership with The Martin Agency. Palmer told E! News that she partnered with Old Navy because "it's a very American brand in all the ways that I feel like I represent." She added that, “This year is no different when it comes to the holidays. We're celebrating all people in all traditions."
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweaters
AOL Corp

Ho-ho-hideous: Get your hands on this ugly Christmas track suit before it sells out

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. There's one holiday tradition that never fails to be hilarious: the ugly Christmas sweater. While everyone and their mom has discovered the joy...
APPAREL
PopSugar

Girlfriend Collective Launched Its Black Friday Sale Early — Everything Is 30% Off!

If you're a fan of Girlfriend Collective workout leggings, bras, and athleisure wear, get excited, because it launched its Black Friday sale early, and everything is 30 percent off! With sizes ranging from SX through 6XL, you can pick up workout clothes for a friend, a relative, or yourself! You'll love all the vibrant colors; the sustainable, recycled materials; and the beautiful, flattering designs.
SHOPPING
PopSugar

We Handpicked the Best Sweater Dresses For the Holidays

As POPSUGAR editors, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. If you buy a product we have recommended, we may receive affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work. Fall collections have brought a wide range of knit dresses to our attention and...
APPAREL
PopSugar

Ready to Break Up With Your Acne? This Skin-Care Brand May Be the Support You’ve Been Missing

Not unlike the boyfriend turned roommate who has an aversion to washing any of their dishes, acne can be the kind of thing you're okay with tolerating for a while until you're entirely over it and ready for greener (i.e. clearer) pastures. Unfortunately, the road to healthy, glowing skin can be a long one, muddled with frustration and stress. No matter what kind of acne you're struggling with, it — at any scale — can take a toll emotionally. But this skin-care brand is offering a safe space to deal with it — all of it. Meet Face Reality Skincare.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
PopSugar

Black Friday's Coming Up Soon, and Outdoor Voices Has the Deals You Want

If you were thinking about shopping the sale season this year, let us give you a couple of good reasons to add some pieces to your cart. For one, pretty much everything you've been eyeing all year is discounted, so yay! Secondly, there are so many great options for gifting, and this is not the year to put off holiday shopping to the last minute. If you know of a few fitness fanatics, Outdoor Voices is having a great sale, so you can check everyone off your list and maybe add a little something for yourself.
SHOPPING
PopSugar

ColourPop's Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Collection Is Lighting Up My Holiday Wish List

Santa might want to plan a practice run ahead of Christmas Eve, because we're going to need Rudolph and all eight of his reindeer friends to swing by with ColourPop's new holiday collection ASAP. Inspired by the classic, stop-motion Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer Christmas special, the collection, which launched on Nov. 18, features familiar faces like Rudolph, his girlfriend Clarice, and even the Abominable Snow Monster.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
PopSugar

A Feather Dress Makes a Very Glam Holiday Statement — Here's How to Style One

Feather dresses are synonymous with the glamour of the 1920s and are best suited for festive or formal occasions. A less expected outfit choice for the holidays and New Year's than your classic velvet, lamé, or sparkling fabric — a feather dress adds opulence to any room you walk into, and we know how to style and where to shop the best in the market.
APPAREL
Pleated-Jeans.com

Twitter Account Shares Pics Of Hard Working Cats With Jobs (25 Pics)

Cats have a reputation for being grumpy or lazy. It’s time we change the narrative and talk about the hardworking cats of the world. The cat workers who are showing up to their jobs. This Twitter account shares pics of cats at work and it’s just the type of wholesome...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy