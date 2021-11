I am in my mid-30s, live in the Seattle Metropolitan area, and have three kids. Back in June 2019, my wife convinced (forced) me to buy our first house, I was very hesitant at that time because house prices were already crazy expensive in this area and I was worried that we were going to buy at the top of the market (Don’t tell my wife she was right about buying the house). Long story short, house price (5 bedroom) was about $750k, I put 20% down and got a 30-year mortgage at a 4%+ rate, One year later I refi’ed for a 3.12% rate.

REAL ESTATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO