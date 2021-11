Coronavirus cases must drop “well below 10,000” cases per day in the U.S. for any chance at pre-pandemic normalcy, says Dr. Anthony Fauci. “I think if we can get well below 10,000, I think that would be a level that I think would be acceptable to us to get back to a degree of normality,” Fauci, the White House’s chief medical adviser, said Tuesday, CNBC reported. “But again, I have to warn the listeners, these are not definitive statements — these are just estimates.”

