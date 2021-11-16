Mayor Gallego Declares Phoenix Recycles Day

​Over one million tons of solid waste is generated by the city of Phoenix each year. This total amount and volume of material could fill Chase Field top to bottom at least seven times each year. With this amount of waste generated annually in Phoenix, there is a significant opportunity to divert waste away from the landfill through recycling, composting and other methods. Join us as we celebrate National Recycles Day and the Mayor makes a special announcement with a new friend in the Phoenix sustainability family.

