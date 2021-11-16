ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Mayor Gallego Declares Phoenix Recycles Day

Phoenix, Arizona
Phoenix, Arizona
 6 days ago

​Over one million tons of solid waste is generated by the city of Phoenix each year. This total amount and volume of material could fill Chase Field top to bottom at least seven times each year. With this amount of waste generated annually in Phoenix, there is a significant opportunity to divert waste away from the landfill through recycling, composting and other methods. Join us as we celebrate National Recycles Day and the Mayor makes a special announcement with a new friend in the Phoenix sustainability family.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Society
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Phoenix, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Government
The Hill

NY Assembly report corroborates Cuomo harassment claims

The New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee has released a report on its investigation into misconduct claims against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), detailing "overwhelming evidence" that he engaged in sexual harassment while in office, among other findings. The 63-page document, released on Monday, corroborates claims investigated by Attorney General Letitia...
POLITICS
CBS News

Malikah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, found dead, NYPD says

Malikah Shabazz, the daughter of slain civil rights leader Malcolm X, was found dead in her Brooklyn apartment Monday, the NYPD confirmed to CBS News. Shabazz was found by her daughter and at this point, her death is not considered suspicious, police say. CBS New York reports that her daughter...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solid Waste#Chase Field
Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona

99
Followers
328
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix is the capital and most populous city in Arizona, with 1,680,992 people (as of 2019

Comments / 0

Community Policy