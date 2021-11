Delta Downs Early Entries, Tuesday November 23rd, 2021

NEWBERRY — The SAC announced its end-of-season winners for women’s soccer on Nov. 9, with senior Courtney Velasquez representing the Wolves on the All-SAC second team. In her final year at Newberry, Velasquez anchored a defense that exhibited marked improvement over the second half of the season. Starting with an October 6 victory against Coker, the Wolves won seven of eight matches while allowing only three goals over that span with five shutout victories, two of which went to double overtime.

