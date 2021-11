Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races Early Entries, Friday November 19th, 2021

6-7-4-5 In the Saturday night opener, a two-turn dash for $5,000 claiming state-bred fillies and mares, #6 Lil Miss Fiber (9-5) looks poised for minor upset in competitive group to kick off the card. #7 Miss Morgantown (8-1) gets favorable outside draw and looms a factor throughout at a generous price. #4 Meet Ms Bobbi Rae (8-5) arrives as tepid favorite here for trainer Ollie Figgins III of Dance to Bristol fame. #5 Not for Gold (5-1) has been fourth twice in three outings since last victory in late July.

CHARLES TOWN, WV ・ 9 DAYS AGO