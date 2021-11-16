ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Share Price Information for Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT)

 6 days ago

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc ("the Company") Notification is given that pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 1 September 2021 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares. A market purchase of 15,000 ordinary shares of 25p each in...

MarketRealist

These Stocks Look Like Solid Choices for 2022

When choosing what stocks to purchase in 2022, you’ll want to consider their price and market behavior. How much did the stock initially sell for and has it maintained its value during its lifespan? You might also want to consider who owns and operates the company you’re interested in to see if your values align.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

London open: Stocks rise but gains capped by Covid worries

(Sharecast News) - London stocks rose in early trade on Monday, helped along by strength in the telecoms sector, but gains were unspectacular amid worries about rising Covid cases and tightening restrictions across Europe. At 0845 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 0.3% at 7,247.19. Richard Hunter, head of markets...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Trafalgar Property shareholder lends GBP200,000 to company

Trafalgar Property Group PLC - Kent-based residential homes developer - Shareholder Christopher Johnson agrees to lend GBP200,000 to company through a convertible loan note, which will go towards working capital purposes. Of the note, GBP80,000 will be drawn immediately. The entire loan can be converted into 28.6 million shares in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

London midday: FTSE gains as telecoms stocks boosted by deal news

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were still in the black by midday on Monday, helped along by strength in the telecoms sector, but gains were unspectacular amid worries about tightening restrictions in Europe. The FTSE 100 was up 0.3% at 7,247.19. Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, said:...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Share Capital#Share Price#Privacy Policy#Personal Data#Treasury#Lago Fcg Company#Rns#The London Stock Exchange
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stock gains despite fears of new virus lockdowns

(Alliance News) - Stock markets in Europe were brushing off worries about the reimposition of Covid-19 lockdowns around the continent. "European markets have kicked off the week on a surprisingly positive footing, with the fears around a fresh bout of Covid restrictions serving to damage the euro more than stocks," Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG, said.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Stock Spirits Group

Stock Spirits Group (UK): Constituent DeletionChanges in FTSE UK Index Series. Subject to court sanctioning the scheme of arrangement in relation to the cash acquisition of Stock Spirits Group (UK, constituent) by Sunray Investments Luxembourg (non-constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:. Index. Effective FromStart of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Al Waseelah Plc 2021-F1 Book Runners announcement

ARX Financial Engineering Announced as Joint Book-Runner alongside BlueMount Capital and Bedford Row Capital for USD 250 million Deshbandhu Group Ltd. Sukuk. International lead-manager BlueMount Capital and Bedford Row Capital ("BRC"), a global non-bank structuring specialist are pleased to announce ARX Financial Engineering Ltd. ("ARX"), a boutique brokerage service as a joint bookrunner for the Deshbandhu Group Ltd. ("DGL"), USD 250 million Sukuk.
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Roquefort Investments to raise funds for Lyramid buy

Roquefort Investments PLC - London-based investor in early-stage medical biotechnology businesses - Looks to raise GBP3.0 million through the issue of 30.0 million shares at a price of 10 pence per share through a placing. Proceeds from the placing will go towards funding the cash component for the acquisition of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Caracal Gold to start drilling programme at Kilimapesa Gold

Caracal Gold PLC - London-based mining company - With the arrival of the diamond drilling and reverse circulation drill rigs in Kenya, they will now be transported to the Kilimapesa gold mine. This will allow drilling programmes to start immediately, with pre-drilling work including the preparation of drill pads already...
INDUSTRY
Life Style Extra

Dialight warns revenue being hit by supply chain worries

(Alliance News) - Dialight PLC on Monday cautioned that revenue growth has struggled to keep up with a rise in order intake, as the industrial LED lighting technology and solutions company faces hurt from component shortages. London-based Dialight said its order intake year-to-date was up 34%, due to a strong...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Big Yellow boosts payout; Grafenia loss narrows

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Big Yellow Group PLC - FTSE 250-listed self storage firm - Revenue for six months to September 30 rises 24% year-on-year to GBP81.8 million. Like-for-like store revenue up 15%. Pretax profit surges to GBP254.9 million from GBP59.9 million. Interim dividend hiked 21% to 20.6p. Executive Chair Nicholas Vetch calls interim performance "very strong", and this should flow through to full-year results. "The self storage sector more generally, and Big Yellow specifically, has benefited from significant occupancy growth since the end of the first lockdown in late May 2020, with the sector now at historically high levels of occupancy. These levels of occupancy have been a key factor in driving earnings and increasing growth in net achieved rents," company says, though adds next financial year should see more normalised trading environment.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

PRESS: Tremor International shareholders call for strategic review

(Alliance News) - At least two institutional investors in Tremor International PLC have called for Chair Chris Stibbs to launch an immediate strategic review of the company, Sky News reported Monday. Sky News reported that the shareholders have also demanded that the Tel Aviv-based video and connected TV advertising firm...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Alba Mineral unearths results from Dolgellau exploration

Alba Mineral Resources PLC - London-based mineral exploration company - At the Dolgellau gold fields exploration project in Wales, further exploration across several regional targets have led to a suite of substantial results, with the Hafod Owen prospect revealing in situ gold mineralisation grading up to 1.5 grams per tonne of gold.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Bitcoin, ether see further declines Monday, while crypto gaming tokens extend rally

Bitcoin was trading near $55,920 Monday afternoon, down 5.8% over the past 24 hours and down 10.6% during the past seven days, according to CoinDesk data. Ether tumbled 6.7% in the past 24 hours, recently trading at around $4,061. It logged a 9.3% loss over the past seven days. The two largest cryptocurrencies have been under pressure since President Joe Biden signed into law on Nov. 15 a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which contains a provision that would require brokers of digital assets to record and report transactions to the Internal Revenue Service starting 2023. Blockchain gaming and Metaverse-related tokens continue to rally after Facebook changed its name to Meta to show its resolution to build a Metaverse. Gala rose about 2.1% over the past 24 hours to $0.4, contributing to a 302% gain over the past seven days, according to CoinMarketCap. The Sandbox rallied 12.6% over the past 24 hours to $4.4, with a 60% gain over the past seven days. Decentraland went up 2.9% during the past 24 hours to $3.85, notching a 21% gain over the past seven days.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Missed Out on Shiba Inu? Buy These 3 Crypto Stocks Instead

Customers Bancorp is launching a real-time payments platform to better facilitate crypto trading. Workiva's business is complex, but it looks poised to benefit from some undeniable trends. MercadoLibre grew revenue 67% year over year in the third quarter of 2021. It's tough seeing a cryptocurrency like Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) and...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Sunday share tips: Escape Hunt, Learning Technologies

(Sharecast News) - The Financial Mail on Sunday's Midas column told readers that shares of Escape Hunt were a 'buy', arguing that they should "move materially ahead" over the coming months and beyond. The company was primarily a franchise business when it debuted on the stock market in 2017, designing...
TECHNOLOGY

