Little Simz releases new short film ‘I Love You, I Hate You’

The roving black and white cinematography that underscores a clipped, poetic voiceover (courtesy of Sivan Ben Yishai) addresses the African continent hoping to make literal the spirit behind the term “motherland.” All the while, given that we’re placed in an unnamed African country (Lesotho to keen-eyed viewers), this documentary feature playfully retools the simple and simplistic way the region often gets collapsed in the global imagination. But as Lemohang Moses’ title makes clear, his film is a letter addressed in anger, in frustration. But also with love. Or, with tenderness, at least. The tone may at some points be despondent (“I know I wasn’t a perfect child; all I needed was you, Mother,” “Your womb became a tomb”) but there is an emotional heartbeat running throughout that’s utterly entrancing.
