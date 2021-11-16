Little Simz releases new short film ‘I Love You, I Hate You’

On The 18th of November, our very own Queen of Hip Hop Soul takes the stage at the Barclay Center with D-Nice. As everyone prepares for the epic night, it got me wondering about the stories behind the tracks. A few years ago, I attended another MJB concert in Los Angeles during the BET Awards. While singing my favorite track with the crowd, I happened to be standing next to someone in the music industry. When the set ended I chatted with the industry stranger a bit, then they casually mentioned that “I Can Love You” featuring Lil Kim was actually a Faith Evans diss track aimed at Diddy and the Notorious BIG for choosing her over them. Instantly, I became offended. Faith is a friend and my guard went straight up. But then it made sense.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO