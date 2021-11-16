Rockmund Dunbar Departs ‘9-1-1’ Over COVID Mandate
thatgrapejuice.net
6 days ago
Viewers were stunned when Rockmund Dunbar‘s character, Michael Grant, made a sudden departure from FOX series ‘9-1-1’ this week. Indeed, there was little lead-up and his exit seemed abrupt. Now, it’s emerged why the actor, who has been starring alongside the likes of Angela Bassett on the popular series...
Following last night’s episode of 9-1-1, Fox and 20th Century Television have confirmed that Rockmond Dunbar has officially departed from the hit series. According to Variety, Dunbar was written off of the series after he refused to get vaccinated for COVID-19. The actor, who has played Michael Grant on 9-1-1, applied for religious and medical waivers to the requirement. But was denied. The series, which is produced by 20th Television, now requires all actors to be vaccinated for the virus.
Rockmond Dunbar, who played Michael Grant on Fox emergencies services series 9-1-1, has been written off the show after failing to comply with COVID-19 vaccine mandates. In a statement obtained by EW, 20th Television said: "We take the health and safety of all of our employees very seriously, and have implemented a mandatory vaccination confirmation process for those working in Zone A on our productions. In order to ensure a safer workplace for all, Zone A personnel who do not confirm their vaccination status and do not meet the criteria for exemption will not be eligible to work."
9-1-1 fans were saddened as one of the popular show’s main characters made a big decision – and a big move earlier this week. This decision then ultimately led to an unexpected exit on the hit FOX series. In a move that shocked audiences, Rockmond Dunbar’s 9-1-1 character, Michael Grant,...
Original 9-1-1 cast member Rockmond Dunbar has exited the FOX series due to new COVID protocols on the show requiring all actors to be vaccinated, Deadline reports Tuesday. Dunbar's character, Michael Grant, was abruptly written off in Monday's episode of the first responder drama after the actor was rejected for both a medical and religious exemption to the vaccination requirements set by Disney TV Studios' 20th Television.
Is Rockmond Dunbar leaving 9-1-1, and his character of Michael Grant, following the events of Monday night’s new episode? We do think there are reasons to be concerned about this at the moment. Take, for starters, the fact that Michael is seemingly heading off to Haiti to begin the next...
Actor Rockmond Dunbar will no longer be playing Michael Grant in Fox’s ‘9-1-1’, after failing to comply with the show’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. After five seasons, Rockmond Dunbar has exited 9-1-1. Both 20th Television and Rockmond himself have confirmed that the 48-year-old actor will not return to Fox’s hit procedural series due to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Rockmond, who played Michael Grant, the ex-husband of Angela Bassett‘s Athena Grant-Nash, since the show’s premiere in 2018, addressed his exit from the show in a statement obtained by several news outlets after he was written off the show on the Nov. 15 episode.
Actor Rockmond Dunbar exited Fox's "9-1-1" for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Dunbar played Michael Grant, one of the show's original major characters since it debuted in 2018. The show required all actors to be vaccinated or they will not be eligible to work. "9-1-1" star Rockmond Dunbar was...
Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
Original 9-1-1 cast member Rockmond Dunbar is leaving the hit Fox drama series after more than four seasons. His character, Michael Grant, was abruptly written off in last night’s episode, leaving fans of the first responders drama stunned. According to sources, Dunbar’s departure stems from the new Covid protocols on the show, produced by Disney TV Studios’ 20th Television, which require all actors to be vaccinated.
Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
Rumors are flying that General Hospital (GH) is poised to announce the departure of one or more key cast members. According to entertainment insiders who’ve fanned the flames of speculation online, actors Ingo Rademacher (who plays Jasper Jacks) and Steve Burton (who plays Jason Morgan) are preparing to exit the soap.
Following recent health scares, media maven Wendy Williams jumped on Instagram to issue an official statement on when to expect her daytime TV comeback and, in typical fashion, update the masses on "how she's doin'."
Mayim Bialik has bid her goodbye to Jeopardy and Ken Jennings has taken her place as the show continues. On November 8, 2020, Jeopardy fans were left shocked after the news of Alex Trebek’s broke. Not long after that, Jeopardy had announced that the show will go on with a new host. While it was hard to fill Alex’s shoes, the showrunners thought that the show’s executive producer Mike Richards would be suitable for the role.
Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter is engaged to the mother of his love child. A source spilled the tea to Page Six though they didn’t reveal when Hunter popped the question to his mistress turned girlfriend Sharina Hudson. Per the source Hunter bought a ring, back in April 2020 and...
GMA's Dr. Jennifer Ashton had crushing news for her fans when she paid tribute to a colleague who tragically passed away on Friday. The TV star took to her Instagram stories to share her heartache after ABC Atlanta news anchor, Jovita Moore, died just months after she was diagnosed with brain cancer at the age of 53.
While representatives at ABC, Disney and “General Hospital” have yet to comment on the reported exit of actor Ingo Rademacher (Jasper “Jax” Jacks) over allegedly not complying with a vaccine mandate that went into effect on November 1, 2021, some of his co-stars are speaking out in response to his sharing a transphobic post on his Instagram story on Sunday.
The Good Doctor spoilers follow. The Good Doctor will be saying goodbye to one of its newest cast members as Osvaldo Benavides is exiting the ABC show. The Mexican actor plays Dr Mateo Rendón Osma on the series led by Freddie Highmore as Dr Shaun Murphy. Benavides first appeared in a guest star role in the two-part season four finale and was elevated to series regular status at the beginning of season five.
Steve Burton is the newest General Hospital star rumoured to be departing the show after they became the only daytime TV soap to mandate the covid-19 vaccine. Ingo Rademacher was one of the stars rumoured to leave after getting caught in the chaos of #fireIngo. Now, fans are speculating that...
Was Mark Harmon a diva on "NCIS" that led to his unexpected exit?. According to a report by Globe, Mark Harmon left the show because he couldn't handle the schedule anymore and was pulling everybody down with his grumpy attitude. The outlet has labeled the 70-year-old as a "moody monster."
Comments / 0