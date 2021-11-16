Chamber window contest deadline Wednesday

By Amanda Shavers

The Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce is encouraging local businesses to get into the Christmas spirit with its annual Holiday Storefront Contest.

Members of the chamber are invited to decorate their storefronts to bring some holiday cheer to the city’s residents, and the storefront chosen as the season’s best will be awarded with a $500 cash prize, the use of their storefront photo in advertising for next year’s contest and bragging rights over all of the other businesses in the area.

To enter the contest, chamber members should email a photo of their decorated storefront — including their name and business name — to info@cullmanchamber.org by 5 p.m. on Nov. 17.

The chamber will then create a photo album with all the entries that will be posted on the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center Facebook page on Nov. 23, and the winner will be chosen by the number of “likes” that each photo receives. Voting will end on Dec. 13 at 5 p.m., and the winner will be announced on Dec. 14.