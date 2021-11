For the first time this season, the Las Vegas Raiders tangle with their perennial nemesis, the Kansas City Chiefs. In a game with immediate and possible playoff ramifications, each team looks for a way to emerge victoriously. While a loss doesn’t automatically eliminate a team, their road to the playoffs becomes more difficult. Additionally, silencing a division rival, on your way up the standings would not hurt. Either way, the Las Vegas Raiders need to prove themselves a worthy divisional foe. After the disappointment in New Jersey, Vegas needs to bounce back in the biggest of ways.

