Lubbock reported four more COVID-linked deaths in the last week, with an increase in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county and across the region. The entire South Plains region's COVID-19 hospitalization rate saw an increase during the past week, sitting at 9.52 percent as reported Monday compared to 8.39 percent last week, according to data provided by Texas Department of State Health Services. The city health department also reported 65 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with a total of 67,209 total cases reported in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 52 MINUTES AGO