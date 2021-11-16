ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Controversial or Not? The Hiroshima Scene in The Eternals

By Tom Foster
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen works of fiction are being thought of as controversial there are moments when they might actually have a bit of weight. But when it’s a moment that is a part of actual history there is a fine line that doesn’t always need to be crossed. Then there’s the idea that...

Movies That Need a Reboot: Reign of Fire

Movies with dragons don’t always do as good as they possibly can, and that’s kind of a shame since these humongous, ancient beasts are rather impressive when they’re drawn up and presented in m manner that is utterly horrifying and straight to the point. In stories of magic and fantasy, it’s been seen that dragons can converse with human beings and even create effects that make them appear as something that’s beyond the beast and human all at the same time. In Reign of Fire, they were ash-eating, fire-spewing, mass-producing killers that had no intention of coexisting with humanity, and it was kind of brilliant in a way since it introduced a new apex predator to the world, but in a manner that was ultimately self-defeating. The movie itself was definitely entertaining since it introduced an ancient species that had been dormant for a long, long time into a world that wasn’t prepared to deal with them and, as a result, fell very quickly to the natural might and ferocity of creatures that were once thought to be myth and whose breath could burn just about anything in sight.
Why Kingo is the Worst Eternal

There are a few things that people will notice about Kingo first and foremost, and one of them is bound to be that among the Eternals, he’s the vainest among them without question. Another aspect might be that he’s doing the same thing when it comes to the hypocritical idea of helping humanity to advance while staying out of any bigger problems that he might influence. The difference is that he’s benefited from it a lot more than any of the others. Yet another thing is that when it comes to where he stands on defying Arishem and siding with Ikaris concerning the Emergence, he does appear a bit flaky. There is a good line of reasoning behind why Kingo isn’t in the final battle, but it’s also the line of reasoning that’s been used to hang people or otherwise punish them in the past since he won’t choose sides between his fellow Eternals and Arishem. In other words, he agrees with Ikaris when it comes to following the Celestial’s orders, kind of, but he also doesn’t want to fight his fellow immortals.
Check out The Eternals Fake Pitch Meeting

The greatest and most unfortunate thing about this fake pitch meeting is that it’s absolutely right when it points out the flaws in the funniest way possible when talking about The Eternals. One of the most obvious and glaring flaws is that they weren’t allowed to help out with the fight against Thanos because they weren’t supposed to influence humanity’s advancement at all. But the kicker is that they did help to advance humanity since they introduced the technology that would allow humans to grow their civilizations, expand, and become the destructive and difficult people they eventually showed themselves to be. So, where was the adherence to the rules set down by the Celestials? Oh, right, those rules were set by writers that forgot what they wrote and tripped over their own script while falling into a plot hole, while thinking it was the way forward. Okay, so it’s not necessary to criticize that much since the movie has been making money, but the fact is that The Eternals script did kind of fumble a bit when it came to being a sensible story.
Movie Review: The Spore

There have been plenty of reviews on this lesser-known horror movie but one more couldn’t hurt since quite a few of them have been short and to to the point without really digging into the whole idea of what lies beyond the movie and whether or not it’s really that interesting, to begin with. To be entirely honest, the movie is something that does carry a certain level of interest since the level of connectivity between the characters is hard to miss as things move along. There are the usual horror tropes that one might expect though since the spore, which is the main antagonist in this movie, is something that was buried within the ice long ago and is actually an ancient entity that is far more destructive than anything that humanity has ever known, and was released by global warming. The mere fact that global warming is the reason why a small town is quickly overrun by the spore and its spawn is kind of amusing since the audience doesn’t really get to see the resulting creatures that are birthed from the spores all that much, but the tension is created by the scenery, the actions of the individuals, and of course the fact radio broadcasts that can be heard throughout the movie.
Movie Review: Archenemy

There are dozens of superhero movies out there, and all of them have at least something of a point to them. Archenemy does have a point, but it gets lost quite often in the dialogue that is meant to give more explanation to the tale so that people know what’s going on. But unfortunately, even when paying attention it’s tough to know what’s happening since the gritty and dark nature of this movie makes it tough to think about what you’re watching. There’s no doubt that there’s a great deal of love for Joe Manganiello, but there are times when one has to wonder just how far a person is going to be able to push a character or a movie idea until it becomes more than a little ridiculous. To say Archenemy is a horrible movie wouldn’t be fair or accurate, but to say that it’s one of those that was made for a different purpose than any other superhero movies are made would be a little closer to the truth. The fact that it came out and received little to no real recognition isn’t hard to understand.
Another view of Kikuji Kawada’s Hiroshima

KIKUJI KAWADA, CHIZU (MAQUETTE EDITION). London and New York, New York: MACK and The New York Public Library, 2021. 272 pages. EARLY IN JULY 1958, the Japanese photographer Kikuji Kawada, then aged twenty-five and a staffer at the weekly magazine Shukan Shincho, visited Hiroshima for a cover story to run in the month following. He was there to photograph another photographer, Ken Domon, whose book Hiroshima had been published in the spring. Among Domon’s subjects: the scarred bodies of survivors of the atomic-bomb attack of August 6, 1945, and the skeletal dome of the city’s riverside industrial exhibition hall. When he had finished his assignment, Kawada lingered in the ruins below the Genbaku Dome, where brick and concrete walls were covered with stains composing, as he put it, “an audibly violent whirlpool.” Kawada took no photographs of the enigmatic markings, but returned two years later with a 4 x 5 view camera, and began making long exposures in “this terrifying, unknown place.”
Eternals Stars Hint at Having Shot Extended Version of Mid-Credits Scene

Ever since the birth of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans have grown accustomed to sticking around through a film's credits to get a tease of what could be coming next in the franchise, with the brief scenes often only giving audiences the bare minimum of information to both excite and perplex them. This is surely the case with Eternals, as both its mid-credits and post-credits scenes featured nods to lesser-known comic figures, but the stars of the film recently hinted that the mid-credits scene could have potentially been a bit longer and brought with it more concrete details about the status of the superhero team going forward.
Eternals: An Eternity of Entertaining Confusion

“Eternals” feels like whiplash, but fun whiplash. This film throws the audience into the thick of the action by taking us into a battle and showing us each character’s powers and abilities. This team works in near perfect harmony, defending the world from deviants. As the story progresses we see what the Eternals are really up against, the destruction of the world due to the birth of a celestial. They’ve lived among the people of Earth for thousands of years, leaning into society, growing with it and loving it. Because of this they question their mission, and what should be done about it, if anything. Through this confusion, their individual personalities, their strengths, weaknesses and struggles come to light.
How Many Post-Credits Scenes are in Eternals?

"Stay until the last second," only real Marvel fans would know why!. They say you’re never truly a Marvel fan if you don’t stay ‘til the last second in the movie. After years of having post-credits scenes, Marvel ensured that all the amazing people that made the film or show happen would get enough attention by making people sit it out and wait for the very end. For Eternals, how many are there?
‘Eternals’ Post-Credits Scenes: What They Mean For Marvel Phase Four

The following post contains spoilers for Eternals. (Duh.) Love or hate Eternals, there’s no denying the movie looks like it will have huge ramifications for the rest of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It features not one but two very significant post-credits scenes, each introducing new characters and new elements of the MCU mythos, and each leaving some very large cliffhangers dangling for future movies or shows to pick up down the line.
Eternals Writers Reveal Alternate Post-Credits Scene Options

Eternals Writers Reveal Alternate Post-Credits Scene Options. As with all other Marvel Studios releases, the post-credits scenes from Eternals teased the future of the MCU in big ways, with two new characters making their live-action debut and a vocal cameo setting up one of the most highly-anticipated solo films of Phase Five. However, both sequences could have ended up looking very different. While speaking with The Wrap, screenwriters Kaz and Ryan Firpo discussed other ways these scenes could have played out.
Review: “Eternals”

Academy Award Winner Chloe Zhao’s “Eternals” is not good, but unlike the slew of increasingly tiring and formulaic Marvel fare there are some bright spots. The film follows immortal characters entrusted with guarding humanity against ‘Deviants’ for seven millenia, and registers the burden of their power, influences, and immortality. Zhao’s visual style embraces the textures of the physical world more than anything we’ve seen so far in the regularly augmented MCU reality.
Sunao Tsuboi: Hiroshima survivor who called for peace

Sunao Tsuboi was on his way to university when he found himself under the mushroom cloud. While walking a little over a mile from where Enola Gay dropped the first atom bomb, the 20-year-old student saw a blinding light before being knocked unconscious. When Tsuboi came round, his body was covered in burns, and the city he inhabited just moments ago was reduced to a fiery wreck.Like many survivors of the atomic bombs, Tsuboi, who has died aged 96, dedicated his life to campaigning for a world free from weapons of mass destruction. As co-chair of Nihon Hidankyo, a nationwide...
What Kristen Stewart Really Ate In The Controversial Spencer Pearl Scene

In the newly released biopic "Spencer," covering a pivotal moment in the relationship between the late Princess Diana and Prince Charles, viewers couldn't help but focus in on one of the strongest scenes in the film that has elicited strong reactions. In a dinner scene, Kristen Stewart, who plays the role of Diana (née Spencer), is seen eating what appears to be a giant pearl necklace that she received from Prince Charles as a gift. This surrealist incident occurs during a tense moment as the family meets for supper, when Diana takes off the necklace angrily. Pearls from the jewelry end up everywhere, and some of them even spill into her soup. Undeterred, she promptly eats her meal.
Was Thanos An Eternal?

The following post contains SPOILERS for Eternals. We thought we knew Thanos. He was the world-conquering madman from Titan, hellbent on wiping out half of all life in a misguided attempt to restore “balance” to the universe. But while Thanos doesn’t appear in Eternals, he is brought up several times. Characters reference his plans, and the Eternals explain why they didn’t interfere in “The Blip,” even though they might have been able to help the Avengers stop it from ever happening.
