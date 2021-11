The College of St. Scholastica announced via press release their plans for the 32nd Annual Twin Ports Region Thanksgiving Day Buffet. Due to COVID-19 precautions, they have decided to once again not have the dinner served at the DECC but to have it delivered to homebound residents and at satellite locations like last year. Although this is a massive undertaking everyone involved knows the importance of providing meals for people who might otherwise go without.

DULUTH, MN ・ 12 DAYS AGO