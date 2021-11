Last Friday Disneyland’s It’s a Small World was supposed to open for its annual holiday season presentation for It’s a Small World Holiday, where costumes and music have been changed to give it a more festive vibe. Unfortunately, for the first time in over 20 years, that didn’t happen. There was a problem when the ride was refilled with water after the holiday overlay was completed. And while the indication was the attraction would open soon, it’s beginning to sound like that won’t be the case.

