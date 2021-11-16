Belstadt found guilty of murder

Joseph H. Belstadt JAMES NEISS PHOTO

A Niagara County Court jury has found Joseph Belstadt guilty of second-degree murder in the 28-year-old cold case slaying of Mandy Steingasser.

The jury of six men and six women began deliberations on Monday after three weeks of testimony in the case.

Steingasser, 17, was last seen alive getting into Belstadt’s car in the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 19, 1993. Investigators have long believed that Belstadt drove Steingasser to the Myers Lake area in Bond Lake Park, a location they say he used as a lover’s lane.

Once there, prosecutors have contended that Belstadt attempted to have sex with Steingasser and when she resisted, he killed her.

Steingasser’s remains were discovered on Oct. 25, 1993, in an overgrown and debris-strewn ravine just off of a parking area next to Myers Lake, in Bond Lake Park. Belstadt, 46, was arrested and charged with Steingasser’s murder in April 2018.

Belstadt faces life in prison when he’s sentenced on Jan. 10.

This is a breaking news story, more information will be published as it becomes available.