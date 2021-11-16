ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara County, NY

Belstadt found guilty of murder

By Staff reports
Niagara Gazette
Niagara Gazette
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kv12g_0cyWtDDl00
Joseph H. Belstadt   JAMES NEISS PHOTO

A Niagara County Court jury has found Joseph Belstadt guilty of second-degree murder in the 28-year-old cold case slaying of Mandy Steingasser.

The jury of six men and six women began deliberations on Monday after three weeks of testimony in the case.

Steingasser, 17, was last seen alive getting into Belstadt’s car in the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 19, 1993. Investigators have long believed that Belstadt drove Steingasser to the Myers Lake area in Bond Lake Park, a location they say he used as a lover’s lane.

Once there, prosecutors have contended that Belstadt attempted to have sex with Steingasser and when she resisted, he killed her.

Steingasser’s remains were discovered on Oct. 25, 1993, in an overgrown and debris-strewn ravine just off of a parking area next to Myers Lake, in Bond Lake Park. Belstadt, 46, was arrested and charged with Steingasser’s murder in April 2018.

Belstadt faces life in prison when he’s sentenced on Jan. 10.

This is a breaking news story, more information will be published as it becomes available.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Niagara County, NY
Niagara County, NY
Crime & Safety
The Hill

NY Assembly report corroborates Cuomo harassment claims

The New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee has released a report on its investigation into misconduct claims against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), detailing "overwhelming evidence" that he engaged in sexual harassment while in office, among other findings. The 63-page document, released on Monday, corroborates claims investigated by Attorney General Letitia...
POLITICS
CBS News

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai's video chat with IOC chief fails to allay fears for her safety

Hong Kong — Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has resurfaced after almost 20 days of silence and global concern that she may have been detained. But images showing Peng over the weekend don't appear to have eased fears for her safety that began when she disappeared from public view following an accusation of sexual assault against one of the Chinese Communist Party's former top leaders.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Lake Park#Niagara County Court
The Associated Press

LeBron suspended 1 game, Stewart 2 games for altercation

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has been suspended for one game and Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart was suspended two games for their roles in an ugly incident during Sunday’s Lakers-Pistons game. The NBA announced the suspensions Monday, and both will affect games on Tuesday. James will not play when...
NBA
Niagara Gazette

Niagara Gazette

Niagara Falls, NY
3K+
Followers
66
Post
536K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Niagara Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy