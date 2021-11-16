ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

How the Spanish vaguero gave way to the American cowboy

 6 days ago

The American cowboy hat, lasso and pointy boots all trace back to the Spanish vaquero. The...

The Idle American: With Will there was a way

Oh, that the inimitable Will Rogers were alive today. The need for his disarming smile and positive spirit helped Americans survive the Great Depression. He’d go a long way today in bringing people together as mounting challenges blot out our better acts and kinder nature. Even Will might not know...
Native American Chicagoans Share What Thanksgiving Means To Them

CHICAGO (CBS) — November is Native American Heritage Month. It falls within the same month as the holiday that many Native Americans describe as a painful one. CBS 2 Morning Insider Marissa Parra shares what Thanksgiving means to Native American Chicagoans. Norma Robertson sits at her table doing traditional Native American bead work, an array of colourful beads are scattered on her desk. She’s fastidious, focused on her next project before gesturing to the zip cover in her hands. “I learned this a long time ago,” said the member of the Sisseton Wahpeton Tribe. Her handwork is precise, just like her grandma taught her. “She said,...
The Center of America is Now Officially this Small Missouri Town

A small Missouri town has some very unique bragging rights. They are now known as the official "center of America" according to the US Census. I first spotted this interesting news share on the Missouri sub-Reddit page. It featured a story by The Hill that said the US Census had declared Hartville, Missouri as the population center of the United States. It featured a very interesting map show the mean population center of America which has traveled west as the country expanded beginning on the east coast when America was founded and now in the middle of Missouri.
Water woes predicted for hundreds of thousands in Iowa

The largest water utility in Iowa is sounding alarms that it won’t be able to keep up with cleaning the water for more than 600,000 customers as extreme weather swings become more common. Clay Masters of Iowa Public Radio reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR....
Miss America, Once a TV Staple, Now Will Stream Only

There she is … but not on TV. When the Miss America Pageant (now formally known as the Miss America Competition) returns this year for its 100th anniversary after being scuttled by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, it won’t air on a traditional television network — the latest indication how TV culture is radically changing in the face of broadband technology that gives entertainment seekers whatever they want at the push of a button. Organizers have planned a five-day event that starts on Dec. 12 and will follow 51 candidates representing all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., as they compete for...
Chileans head to polls in polarized presidential election

Millions of people have also been voting today in Chile. They are selecting a new president in what's widely seen as the most polarized election in decades in that South American nation. Their front-runners include a far-right populist and a young leftist former student leader. To learn more, we're joined now by NPR's Philip Reeves, who is in Chile's capital, Santiago. Philip, thanks so much for joining us.
Unpacking the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Law professor Rick Petry joins us to discuss the conclusion of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Rittenhouse was found not guilty of all counts on Friday. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
5 ways to celebrate Native American Heritage Month

The month of November is full of celebrations not only for Thanksgiving, but Native American Heritage Month. This month is dedicated to Native American’s in honor of the contributions Indigenous people have made to the United States. Throughout the month, Indigenous people are given the chance to share their unique culture, traditions and shed light on their communities.
Students calculate their way through the American Math Competition

Over two hundred Carlmont students of all grades took the American Math Competition (AMC) last Wednesday. The AMC is widely considered one of the largest and most prestigious competitions in the U.S., and hundreds of thousands of students, eighth through 12th grade, participate in this event yearly. “They’re very difficult...
The American Way of Life versus Woke Progressivism

The American Way of Life versus Woke Progressivism. Last week’s column discussed Charles Murray’s acclaimed book, “Coming Apart.” Published in 2012, Murray described the dramatic social changes in American society from 1960 to 2010. Earlier this year, former Harvard professor and Hudson Institute Fellow Christopher DeMuth was interviewed by Lenard...
