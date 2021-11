A previous article on IoT Business News, shared a recent assessment by Transforma Insights of the trend towards ‘$1 IoT’, i.e. that price erosion means that there is a very real prospect of a prevailing pricing model, at least for low bandwidth IoT devices, of $1 per year for cellular connectivity. In the face of this trend, connectivity providers need to adapt their strategy. In October’s CSP IoT Peer Benchmarking Report much of the focus was on mechanisms for addressing, mitigating and perhaps exploiting this trend. In particular it focused on how CSPs can streamline their operations and pivot to becoming Hyperscale IoT Connectivity Providers. There are, however, other strategies that can be adopted to find new revenue sources. This article focuses on one of them: moving ‘up the stack’ to sell vertical solutions.

