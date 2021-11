Braze has seen a very strong public debut. Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) has gone public, and this engagement platform has received a very warm welcome by the market. The company has seen rapid growth as customers love the engagement platform to better and interact with customers in a human-alike way. This drives adoption of the service, and as growth is very strong, investors have been aggressively bidding up the share in the first day of trading.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO