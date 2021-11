Some Tay-K fans think the incarcerated rapper who is accused of being involved in multiple murders, should be released from prison following the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse. On Friday (Nov. 19), Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old who infamously killed two people and wounded three others during a protest in Kenosha, Wis. in 2020, skated on all charges in connection with the double homicide. The acquittal has led to an outcry over double standards and the unjust criminal justice system. Some Tay-K fans have taken the opportunity to lobby on the rapper's behalf.

