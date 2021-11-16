ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Late Cinematographers Michael Chapman and Allen Daviau Remembered at Camerimage Film Festival

By Marta Balaga
seattlepi.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcclaimed cinematographers and ASC members Michael Chapman and Allen Daviau, who both died last year, were the focus of a legacy panel at EnergaCamerimage Film Festival on Monday, led by the likes of Lawrence Sher (“Joker”), Xavier Pérez Grobet (“Watchmen”), Amy Vincent (‘Footloose”) and Seamus McGarvey (“Atonement”). Nominated for...

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
culturemap.com

Lone Star Film Festival Gala

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Lone Star Film Festival Gala will feature Ethan Hawke and Richard Linklater, who will be honored with an award named after iconic Texas novelist and screenwriter, Larry McMurtry, who passed away in March.
MOVIES
beverlypress.com

Film festival focuses on Latinx works

Latino Theater Company presents RE:Encuentro2021, a virtual Latinx theater festival featuring 16 companies and performers from across the U.S. in digital residence at the Los Angeles Theatre Center. In addition to performances and panel discussions that will be open to the public, participating artists will work together in private workshops....
LOS ANGELES, CA
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Alexandria Film Festival Starts Thursday

If you're looking for a new movie and none of the big screen options seem appealing, you have plenty of choices this month. The Alexandria Film Festival starts Thursday and continues through Nov. 25. The 15th annual festival is one of the region’s most popular events, offering new films in...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Variety

‘The Real Charlie Chaplin’ Review: A Telling Look at the Tramp, Onscreen and Off

“The Real Charlie Chaplin” is an alluring title for a documentary about the man who was arguably the greatest comic artist in the history of the planet. (I could be wrong in that assessment; I wasn’t around in 1230 or 5600 B.C. But I’ll stand by it.) The title suggests that we’re going to get an unvarnished look at the man behind the curtain — the brilliant and complicated human being that Charlie Chaplin was, a charmer and a scoundrel, a sweetheart and a monster, not to mention a celebrity of scandalous appetites. All of that is covered, quite ingeniously,...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Bacon
Person
Seamus Mcgarvey
Person
Scorsese
Person
Allen Daviau
Person
Annette Bening
Person
Warren Beatty
Person
Steven Spielberg
East Hampton Star

A Festival for Film Preservation

Anyone with an appreciation of film and its history -- including classic comedies like the 1953 "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" by Howard Hawks, dramas like Michael Powell's "The Red Shoes," from 1948, or seminal low-budget horror films like George Romero's "Night of the Living Dead," from 1968 -- may not realize that these movies might have been lost because of the severe degradation that film can suffer over time. Film is an unstable medium, prone to breakdown, which can affect parts or the whole of it if it's not stored or maintained properly.
SAG HARBOR, NY
Chicago Defender

Black Harvest Film Festival Returns

The 27th Annual Black Harvest Film Festival returns to the Gene Siskel Film Center after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic to lavish Black cinema diehards with a bevy of new and familiar feature films, events honoring Black cinema icons, a spotlight for Chicago’s newest motion picture superstars, and more.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cinematographer#Asc#Czech
creativeloafing.com

2021 African Film Festival

This festival is a celebration of films by and/or about Africans and people of African descent. In its second year of operation, it has received over 120 film submissions from 30 countries around the world. One of the goals of the African Film Festival Atlanta is to provide action-driven input in improving the image of the continent through the showcase of films that change the narratives of people of African descent. By integrating with Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
waitsburgtimes.com

Movie Review:

This week I went to Walla Walla to see Wes Anderson's new movie The French Dispatch. The film was entertaining and one of Anderson's best. In each production, he brings back members from his eccentric troupe of actors, this time including Bill Murray, Adrian Brody, Tilda Swinton and Edward Norton. He also surprises us with some new faces, Benicio Del Toro and Timothee Chalamet. There is also an army of extras, with many cameos from Hollywood.
WALLA WALLA, WA
seattlepi.com

Variety Announces 10 Directors to Watch for 2022

Variety recognized “No Time to Die” maestro Cary Joji Fukunaga’s potential on the strength of his debut, “Sin Nombre.” Wes Anderson caught our eye with “Bottle Rocket.” And “Red Rocket” director Sean Baker made the cut the year “Tangerine” took Sundance by storm. Other distinguished alumni of Variety’s annual 10 Directors to Watch program include “The Green Knight” helmer David Lowery, Palme d’Or winner Julia Ducournau (“Titane”) and “Bergman Island” auteur Mia Hansen-Løve.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
seattlepi.com

ICM Partners Signs ‘Not Going Quietly’ Director Nicholas Bruckman (EXCLUSIVE)

ICM Partners has signed Nicholas Bruckman, director of the SXSW award-winning and IDA-nominated documentary “Not Going Quietly,” for representation. ICM will also represent People’s Television, Bruckman’s production company, which produces independent films and branded storytelling focused on national social impact. Their clients for advertising work have included Airbnb, TED, Greenpeace and Black Lives Matter. Along with “Not Going Quietly,” People’s Television produced the 2012 Sundance award-winning narrative feature “Valley of Saints.”
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

Ridley Scott Blames Millennials for ‘The Last Duel’ Box Office Failure

Ridley Scott doesn’t have “one regret” about his direction or Disney’s promotion of his 2021 historical drama “The Last Duel” — the box office failure is the fault of young people and their cellphones, he says. The director, known for commercially and critically successful films such as “Alien,” “Thelma &...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy