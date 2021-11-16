ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 reasons why traders want to buy the Bitcoin price dip to $58.5K

By Jordan Finneseth
CoinTelegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCryptocurrency traders are scrambling and scratching their heads after a sharp drop in Bitcoin (BTC) price triggered a market-wide sell-off that has nearly every token in the top-200 flashing red on Nov. 16. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that Bitcoin price dropped as low as $58,609...

cointelegraph.com

CoinTelegraph

Ethereum ‘huge Cup & Handle pattern’ reaffirms $6.5K ETH price target

Ethereum’s native asset, Ether (ETH), may rebound by nearly 60% in the coming sessions as bulls pin their hopes on a classic bullish continuation pattern. Prices may rise to or above $6,500 from their current levels near $4,100 after completing a cup-and-handle formation, hinted Matthew Hyland, an independent on-chain analyst, in a tweet published Monday.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

$60K becomes resistance — 5 things to watch in Bitcoin this week

Bitcoin (BTC) begins a new week with a rare disappointment for its Q4 bull run — failing to crack previous support. After a promising weekend, BTC/USD ultimately saw rejection at $60,000 twice and has since headed below $57,000 as market momentum wanes. The stakes are high: Some believe that sky-high...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trader#Price Action#Btc#Cointelegraph Markets Pro#Tradingview#Twitter#Rekt Capital
CoinTelegraph

Analysts pinpoint bull and bear scenarios as Bitcoin price dips below $56K

Cooler heads are calling for a collective deep breath and a step back to see the long-term outlook for the future of Bitcoin (BTC) price and the wider crypto market, but today's drop back under $56,000 is raising eyebrows among traders. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Total crypto market cap drops by 6.7%, but futures data finds a silver lining

Looking at the past seven days of winners and losers might give one the impression that cryptocurrency markets are net positive. Still, total market capitalization actually fell by 6.7% to $2.72 trillion as Bitcoin's (BTC) price retraced 8.3% to $58,425. The only connection between this week's top gainers seems to...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Gaming crypto GALA rallies nearly 350% in November — Correction ahead?

Gala Games' in-house currency GALA rallied by nearly 350% in November, ignoring corrections across the top cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC). Notably, GALA price surged from $0.088 to $0.42 between Nov. 1 and Nov. 22. GALA's gains came primarily in the wake of a price rally across a majority of gaming...
STOCKS
insidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: Bitcoin Hovers above $55.6k as Bitcoin Looks Oversold

BTC/USD Makes Gradual Decline as Bitcoin Looks Oversold -November 22, 2021. BTC/USD is still in a downward correction as Bitcoin looks oversold. Bitcoin bulls were repelled after two attempts to break above the $60,000 price level. Bitcoin is falling again as price resumes fluctuation between $55,560 and $60,000. Sellers may want to push the crypto to the previous low as the upward move was interrupted.
RETAIL
CoinTelegraph

Three Arrows Capital CEO backtracks on Ethereum abandonment comments

Zhu Su, CEO and founder of hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), tweeted that he has “abandoned Ethereum despite supporting it in the past” before making a U-turn on the statement. In the Sunday thread, Su claimed that Ethereum culture “suffers massively from the Founders’ Dilemma” and that “everyone is...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bitcoin, ether see further declines Monday, while crypto gaming tokens extend rally

Bitcoin was trading near $55,920 Monday afternoon, down 5.8% over the past 24 hours and down 10.6% during the past seven days, according to CoinDesk data. Ether tumbled 6.7% in the past 24 hours, recently trading at around $4,061. It logged a 9.3% loss over the past seven days. The two largest cryptocurrencies have been under pressure since President Joe Biden signed into law on Nov. 15 a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which contains a provision that would require brokers of digital assets to record and report transactions to the Internal Revenue Service starting 2023. Blockchain gaming and Metaverse-related tokens continue to rally after Facebook changed its name to Meta to show its resolution to build a Metaverse. Gala rose about 2.1% over the past 24 hours to $0.4, contributing to a 302% gain over the past seven days, according to CoinMarketCap. The Sandbox rallied 12.6% over the past 24 hours to $4.4, with a 60% gain over the past seven days. Decentraland went up 2.9% during the past 24 hours to $3.85, notching a 21% gain over the past seven days.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

The 5 Most Popular Cryptocurrencies on the Market Right Now

The best way to determine the popularity of cryptocurrencies is their market caps. The world's oldest cryptocurrency -- Bitcoin -- remains the most popular by far. Other popular cryptocurrencies include Ethereum, Binance Coin, Tether, and Solana. You might think that Dogecoin and Shiba Inu would be sitting at the top...
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin avoids recent lows as BTC price eyes $60K into the weekly close

Bitcoin (BTC) hovered near $59,000 as Nov. 21 came to a close after avoiding a retest of its recent lows. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD almost hitting $60,000 before consolidating in a new higher range after sudden gains Saturday evening. The pair had hit lows of...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Avalanche pushes out Dogecoin from top-10 after AVAX price soars 100% in November

Avalanche (AVAX) is now the tenth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization after more than doubling in price since the start of November. AVAX entered the top-10 crypto index after pushing out Dogecoin (DOGE). In doing so, its circulating market valuation reached $30.60 billion for the first time compared to Dogecoin's $30.30 billion.
STOCKS
insidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction: BCH/USD Price Dips Below $600 Level

The Bitcoin Cash price is seen sliding below $600 level as the coin may likely reclaim back the losses if the bulls step back. BCH/USD is currently moving downward as the bears dominate the entire crypto market. At the time of writing, BCH/USD is hovering below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages as the trend has a bearish inclination with the red-line of the 9-day MA crossing below the green-line of the 21-day MA. More so, the technical indicator has remained bearish as the Relative Strength Index (14) stays at the downside.
CURRENCIES
CoinTelegraph

Top 5 cryptocurrencies to watch this week: BTC, AVAX, MATIC, EGLD, MANA

Bitcoin (BTC) is witnessing a tough tussle near the $58,000 mark but that has not stopped select altcoins from hitting a new all-time high. This shows that traders are watching the fundamental developments on individual coins. One of the recent top-performing major altcoins has been Avalanche (AVAX), which has soared...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

3 reasons why Bitcoin’s drop to $56.5K may have been the local bottom

The first rule of Bitcoin (BTC) trading should be “expect the unexpected.” In just the past year alone, there have been five instances of 20% or higher daily gains, as well as five intraday 18% drawdowns. Truth to be told, the volatility of the past 3-months has been relatively modest compared to recent peaks.
MARKETS

