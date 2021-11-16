ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

School nurses feel the pressure of staffing shortages, pandemic

wrkf.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere has been a shortage of school nurses for years. And with...

www.wrkf.org

chapelboro.com

UNC Report: Nursing Shortage Projected Even Before Pandemic Stressors

A new workforce model developed at UNC forecasts significant nursing shortages over the next decade. NC Nursecast is a web-based, interactive workforce model that forecasts the future supply and demand for nurses in North Carolina. Developed by the UNC Sheps Center’s Program on Health Workforce Research and Policy, the model aims to help state employers, educators, and policy makers plan for the future of healthcare – and in this case what is an apparent nursing shortage.
capitolhillseattle.com

Seattle Public Schools facing COVID-era staffing shortages, too, cancels a day of school

As Capitol Hill’s reopening continues, staffing shortages seen across the country are also an important issue for organizations and businesses here. We notice missing workers mostly with things like the daily cancellations of multiple Metro bus runs, usually early in the mornings or late at night. We notice favorite bars and restaurants operating with limited hours. We notice occasional inventory issues at groceries and stores as the distribution chains break without enough drivers and delivery people.
Post Register

Covid cases decline at Nampa School District but staffing shortages remain

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — After an uptick of Covid-19 cases earlier this fall, the Nampa School District is now seeing cases trend downward in recent weeks. Yet staffing shortages remain a problem. Kathleen Tuck, district communications director, says the district is continuing to monitor cases as the holiday breaks approach....
KELOLAND TV

The pandemic's impact on nursing school students in KELOLAND

The pandemic's impact on nursing school students in KELOLAND. Flashback Friday: State football championships in 1983. Grocery stores reassure shoppers Thanksgiving will be on the table. Firm hired by Iowa and South Dakota for prison review didn't disclose lawsuit. Small town Rutland remembers our veterans in a big way. 'It's...
State
Idaho State
MetroTimes

Michigan school nurses brave the storm of another pandemic-era learning season

For Cathy Farris, the life of a school nurse is a constant juggling act. She helps manage hundreds of individual student health plans, which may include treatments for asthma, diabetes, or seizure disorders. She trains school secretaries, janitors, paraprofessionals, and other support staff in first aid and CPR, or to administer medications like epipens if a student undergoes a severe allergic reaction. She’s on call when medical emergencies arise.
wagmtv.com

People feeling burnout due to pandemic and businesses being short staffed

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The pandemic put extra stress on many workers as accommodations with changing precautions and recommendations. Now with businesses being short staffed, people are starting to feel burnout. Megan Cole spoke with a therapist with AMHC and has more on ways people can alleviate that feeling. There...
San Angelo LIVE!

Covid Pandemic Has Created Staffing Crisis in Nursing Homes

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), representing more than 14,000 nursing homes and assisted living communities across the country that provide care to approximately five million people each year, released a report Thursday showing long term facilities are suffering from the worst labor crisis and job loss than any other health care sector. Nursing homes alone have seen its industry’s employment level drop by 14 percent or 221,000 jobs since the beginning of the pandemic. While hospitals, physicians’ offices, outpatient…
cbslocal.com

Staffing Shortages Forces 3 Denver Schools To Switch To Remote Learning

DENVER (CBS4) – Three schools in Denver will transition to remote learning this week due to lack of staffing. They are just the latest schools to make a schedule change in light of lack of teachers and substitutes. George Washington High School will switch to remote learning starting Nov. 10...
The Independent

Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
UpNorthLive.com

Staffing shortages force some northern Michigan schools to cancel classes

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Schools across the United States and here in northern Michigan are being forced to take days off or switch to online learning. It’s all due to a lack of substitutes, required quarantines, and rising COVID-19 exposures. Leland Schools in Leelanau County will be closed this Friday...
