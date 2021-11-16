ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SI Power Rankings: Where do the Rams sit in Week 11?

By Nicholas Cothrel
 6 days ago
It was smooth sailing for the Rams to start the year, but they've hit a bumpy road the two weeks. After back-to-back games finding themselves on the wrong end of lopsided losses, the Rams will enter their bye week looking to make the proper adjustments to finish out the back half of the season strong.

In the meantime, Sports Illustrated released its power rankings Tuesday morning as they assess the results from the start of the season all the way up to Week 10.

Rams power rank: 7

Last week: Loss vs. San Francisco, 31-10

The Rams sat No. 3 in the ranking last week but after a Week 10 demoralizing loss, they've fallen to No. 7. This is the lowest the Rams have ranked all season in SI's rankings, indicating their recent shortcomings have been quite notable.

SI staff writer Jenny Vrentas, who compiled the rankings this week, stated the following about the Rams:

"The Rams have made some big-name additions this month in Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr., but they also lost Robert Woods to an ACL injury right before Monday Night Football. Perhaps it’s no wonder that they didn’t play like a cohesive team against the 49ers, looking particularly out of sync on offense. They have all the pieces to be a championship-caliber team but clearly have work to do to put them all together. It’s a good time for a bye week after two straight losses."

Vrentas notes the key players that the Rams have brought aboard in recent weeks but also the significance in the loss that Robert Woods is to the team. With so much influx leading up to this game, Vrentas states it doesn't come all that surprising given the uncertainties.

The Rams' cohesiveness on offense was an issue, as Vrentas stated. While Matthew Stafford was on the hook for two interceptions for the second consecutive game, he was throwing to wide receivers Ben Skowronek and J.J. Koski at times, due to injuries at the position while Beckham still learns the playbook. Nonetheless, the Rams need to get more out of their depth players and it starts by eliminating the careless errors such as the five dropped passes on Monday night.

The Rams enter Week 11 heading into their bye week, which can't come at a better time for the team to reset and attempt to fix the recent issues. Following their week off, the Rams will head to Lambeau Field and take on the Green Bay Packers.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

