La Jolla Newcomers Club fall party is so nice it held it twice

After a two-year hiatus, the La Jolla Newcomers Club held its annual fall party in person. And so many members wanted to attend that the club split the list of guests into two groups and held two duplicate open-air cocktail parties on successive Friday afternoons at the La Jolla Community Center.

A total of about 170 people attended the parties Oct. 29 and Nov. 5, making the overall event the largest in the club’s history.

The Newcomers Club is welcoming new members who have moved to La Jolla’s 92037 ZIP code in the past three years. For more details, visit lajollanewcomers.org .

— La Jolla Newcomers Club

This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .

