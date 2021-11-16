A Little Help, Please!

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here. My husband and I are vegetarian. He has been since birth, due to his family’s religion. I have dabbled over the years, but committed fully a while after we began dating. We now have a 2-year-old, and we are raising him vegetarian. We’ve talked a lot about how to handle this because my husband is not religious and really hated how oppressive his family was with their beliefs and rules for him in his youth. He rebelled in a great many ways over the years, but never was tempted to eat meat. Outside of his religion, he just feels very strongly about not eating meat/harming or killing animals. He feels strongly that we should teach our son to love animals as we do, but also that we can/should have a rule that he is not allowed to eat meat while living under our roof. I struggle with this, because I worry it will cause the same issues that he experienced with parental beliefs being forced on him. I imagine it could even easily backfire. Also, my family and many friends all eat meat.

