Books & Literature

A Little Help, Please!

Slate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Danny Lavery welcomes adrienne maree brown, an author and the writer in residence at the Emergent Strategy Ideation Institute. brown recently published Grievers, the...

slate.com

Slate

Dear Prudence Uncensored: “Family, Not Friends”

This week, Jenée Desmond-Harris and Jasmine Guillory discuss a Prudie letter: “Family, Not Friends”. Jenée Desmond-Harris: Ok first of all, do you have a vote? Friends or family?. Jasmine Guillory: I feel like there’s so much to parse in this very short letter! But to your question on where I...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Slate

My Husband Wants a Hard No-Meat Rule for Our Kid

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here. My husband and I are vegetarian. He has been since birth, due to his family’s religion. I have dabbled over the years, but committed fully a while after we began dating. We now have a 2-year-old, and we are raising him vegetarian. We’ve talked a lot about how to handle this because my husband is not religious and really hated how oppressive his family was with their beliefs and rules for him in his youth. He rebelled in a great many ways over the years, but never was tempted to eat meat. Outside of his religion, he just feels very strongly about not eating meat/harming or killing animals. He feels strongly that we should teach our son to love animals as we do, but also that we can/should have a rule that he is not allowed to eat meat while living under our roof. I struggle with this, because I worry it will cause the same issues that he experienced with parental beliefs being forced on him. I imagine it could even easily backfire. Also, my family and many friends all eat meat.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Slate

Writer Oliver Burkeman on the Dangers of Obsessive Time Management

Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. This week, host June Thomas talks to Oliver Burkeman, author of the book Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals. In the interview, Oliver shares his philosophy of time management, which hinges on the finite nature of life. He also discusses his previous experience as a “productivity geek” and explains some of the dangers of obsessive time management.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Slate

Can I Really Be Happy With a Man Who Makes Less Than I Do?

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. What are your thoughts about dating a man who earns less money than I do? I’m dating a wonderful guy who is a teacher, and although I’m crazy about him, he does not earn enough to travel internationally (as I very much enjoy doing) or go to the nice (i.e. very expensive) restaurants I enjoy. Do you think having different financial situations is a deal-breaker for relationships? It’s been causing a lot of stress for us recently as we think seriously about our future, being parents together, etc.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TVShowsAce

Robyn Brown ‘Acting’ Sympathetic, Christine Let’s Loose

Is Sister Wives star Robyn Brown sympathetic to the plural family’s struggles? Plus, Christine lets her frustrations loose in Season 16. Keep reading for all the details about the explosive new trailer. Season 16 to document Christine Brown leaving plural family?. Christine Brown couldn’t wait to announce the end of...
TV SERIES
The Independent

‘It’s put me right off’: Woman complains as in-laws reveal they’re charging for family Christmas dinner

A woman has taken to Mumsnet after discovering that her in-laws are planning to charge her for having Christmas dinner at their home.Writing on the popular forum, she explained that her family always gets together for Christmas but that this is the first time any relative has asked for payment for the meal.“I'll try to keep this short but it's niggling me and I'd love some impartial opinions,” the post began. “[Brother-in-law/sister-in-law] hosting Xmas Dinner this year. I've hosted before. Basically, they are charging us per family for dinner.“I've never charged them before but apparently because they've got a lot...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Ok Magazine

Journalist Suspended After Adele Allegedly Walks Out Of 'Unairable' Interview When Reporter Admits He’s Never Listened To Her New Album

Australian journalist Matt Doran was taken off the air for two weeks after a mix-up that reportedly left Adele offended and caused the superstar to walk out of an interview. The Morning Sunrise host flew all the way to London to chat with the "Hello" singer, but troubles came when he admitted he he wasn't quite as prepared for their talk as either of them had hoped.
MUSIC
psychologytoday.com

Why Do People Self-Sabotage in Relationships?

Self-sabotaging can be a common reason relationships don’t work out. Sometimes one person in the relationship engages in this behavior, but it can also be both. Could this be a reason why your relationships haven’t worked out or perhaps why your current one is failing? People often choose perhaps subconsciously to end a relationship by sabotaging it. The movie “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” portrays an extreme example of how one could do it on purpose. You may have found yourself doing or saying things that you know will end a relationship; sometimes we knowingly make these choices but often we don’t recognize the behavior until later or it is pointed out to us.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Cinema Blend

Angelina Jolie Agrees Her Kids Were ‘Shook’ After Seeing Mom In Her Superhero Costume For Eternals

Being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe not only means becoming part of the superhero family but also putting on a tight, body-conscious costume. For some Hollywood stars, these looks can garner strange reactions from loved ones. And this is exactly what Angelina Jolie experienced while shooting Marvel’s Eternals. Just recently, the Oscar winner spoke on how her children were taken aback by her look for the ensemble film.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Gossip

Christine Brown: I'm #Blessed to Be Away from Kody!

Christine Brown is enjoying life at the moment. Might this be due to the fact that she's now single and everything is a lot simpler and she isn't at the mercy of a self-centered, entitled, greedy and insensitive spiritual husband?. We'll leave that for readers to decide. All we can...
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

The Sister Wives' own jobs only add to their hefty TLC salary

Sister Wives is officially back on TLC screens every Sunday, but there is one questions fans have… How do the cast members make money?. Kody and his wives are no stranger to cameras, and are always very open with their finances, including money problems they have faced before. We dug...
TV SHOWS
michiganchronicle.com

Young Dolph’s Partner Breaks Her Silence Following The Star’s Death

Young Dolph‘s recent death sent a sudden wave of grief through the hip hop community — but those most effected by the tragic loss are Dolph’s partner Mia Jaye and their two school age children, Tre and Aria. Jaye, a podcaster and owner of “The Mom EO” clothing brand started a campaign advocating for anti-gun violence and for Black men to grow old, prior to her husbands passing. On Thursday, Mia took to her Instagram stories to share a message to Dolph’s fans amid the sad news. She wrote of her late husband — real name Adolph Robert Thornton:
CELEBRITIES

