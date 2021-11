Virginia Tech and coach Justin Fuente mutually parted ways on Tuesday. J.C. Price will work as the program’s interim coach for the final two games. Fuente finished his tenure in Blacksburg with a 43-31 overall record. After a successful 26-23 stint at Memphis, Fuente replaced Frank Beamer at Virginia Tech in 2016. The Hokies went 19-8 over his first two years but dipped to 6-7 in 2018. The program rebounded to 8-5 last fall but slipped again to 5-6 in 2020. Fuente entered the season on the hot seat and needed a big year to save his job. Although Virginia Tech opened with a key win against North Carolina, the program was just 5-5 this fall and never made enough overall progress.

