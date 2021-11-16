Who is Jennifer Walters and How Did She Become She-Hulk?

On Friday, fans finally got their first look at She-Hulk, a live-action series that is expected to debut on Disney+ in 2022. The series is led by Emmy winning Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany, and is set to feature an eclectic ensemble cast. Among them is The Good Place alum Jameela Jamil, who will be playing the iconic Marvel villain Titania. While we'll still have to wait a while to see Jamil in character in the series, the actress did take to social media to share her excitement for the latest updates. On Friday, Jamil shared an enthusiastic message in response to the series' new logo, revealing that she "can't wait [for everyone] to see" the show. In subsequent tweets, she shared a look at herself alongside the stunt team for the series, as well as a photo of herself hanging out with Maslany and fellow cast member Ginger Gonzaga.

