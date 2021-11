We're one step closer to Disney+'s Ms. Marvel series becoming a reality. During Friday's Disney+ Day event, it was confirmed that the live-action series will be making its debut in the company's fourth quarter of 2022, meaning that fans can expect it to premiere in the summer. This echoes comments that were made during Disney's investor call earlier this week, indicating that the series would be debuting alongside Star Wars: Andor and Pinocchio in that third quarter. Rumors had been swirling for weeks about when exactly the series would be debuting in 2022, after Yusuf Khan actor Mohan Kapur hinted on social media that it might be June or July.

