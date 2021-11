Marvel Studios has officially announced two new series titled Agatha: House of Harkness and Echo for the Disney Plus streaming service. Last month, it was reported that a WandaVision spin-off focusing on Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness is currently in development for Disney Plus. One of WandaVision‘s biggest scene-stealers, Agatha was revealed to be a centuries-old witch who was after Scarlet Witch’s powers and was behind many of the incidents that took place in the series. Now, Disney Plus has confirmed that Hahn is set to reprise her villainous role for Agatha: House of Harkness. WandaVision showrunner Jac Schaeffer is set to return as the lead writer for the project.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO