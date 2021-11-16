ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Garden to Hearth event at Island Farm Nov. 23-24

By Submitted
obxtoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsland Farm will host its annual Garden to Hearth event to celebrate the fall season and the Thanksgiving holiday on Tuesday, November 23 and Wednesday, November 24, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.,. Visitors will learn the various ways that...

www.obxtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
West Central Tribune

Farm, Garden & Outdoors calendar published Nov. 20, 2021

Suicide Prevention: Dec. 16, 1 to 2:30 p.m., free, online. NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) is offering a suicide prevention class tailored to farming communities. Called QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) for Agricultural Communities, the program helps individuals learn the three steps anyone can take to help prevent a suicide. It is for members of rural and agricultural communities over the age of 16 who want to learn best practices in suicide prevention. To register, see “Classes” at namimn.org. For more information, call 651-645-2948.
NEW LONDON, MN
Newsday

Holiday Shopping Guide: Gifts for Gardeners on Long Island

When the sky is gray and the mercury is low, what do you buy for someone who enjoys digging in the dirt and watching flowers grow? Plenty, as it turns out!. From items they can use right now to ones that plant the seed of anticipation, these gifts will bring a little sunshine into your favorite gardener’s off-season.
SHOPPING
Boston Globe

Island Creek Oyster Farm

Opens The Winsor House (390 Washington St.), a rustic fish house, this week on the same property. Visit the building — constructed in 1803 — for sustainably farmed seafood with a spin: “bait toast” (mackerel on ciabatta); “ugly sliders” (oysters on brioche); skate wing and tofu cioppino. Cocktail guru Dave Cagle (The Automatic, B-Side Lounge) handles the drinks.
MEDFORD, MA
Coastal View

Bishop students visit Fairview Gardens Farm

Last week, Bishop Garcia Diego High School’s 73 freshman students took a field trip to Fairview Gardens Farm. Students explored several activities including rock painting and bulb planting, and harvesting several items including tangerine, lemons and mint. They also spun wool and explored the greenhouse on the grounds. Parent Courtney...
BISHOP, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Island Farm#Roanoke Island#Hearth
mycentralfloridafamily.com

Winter Garden 2021 Holiday Events

Winter Garden 2021 Holiday Events – If you’re looking for holiday events in the Winter Garden area, we have them below for you. Winter Garden knows how to do the holidays for Central Florida families!. Click any of the buttons below to follow us for more news and information.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
midfloridanewspapers.com

Garden Club tours Costa Farm

LAKE PLACID — On Nov. 9, 20 Lake Placid Garden Club members and guests traveled to Venus to visit Costa Farms. The farms have approximately 180 acres under roof. Everyone saw the growing buildings and also their potting operations. The tour was very informative and everyone enjoyed the trip and...
AGRICULTURE
Marconews.com

Calusa Garden Club plants ready for Nov. 23 sale

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island members have cultivated over 100 beautiful plants for their plant sale to the public from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Nov. 23 at Marco Lutheran Church parking lot, 525 N. Collier Boulevard. In addition to plants for your home, lanai or garden, Friend of...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
Bay Net

Hearth And Home Event At Historic St. Mary’s City

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. - Visit Hearth and Home at Historic St. Mary’s City (HSMC) on November 26 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., where you and your family can explore the skills that allowed people over three hundred years ago to weather the cold and survive. The annual event this year centers around chickens and their contribution to culinary appetites.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
hustlebelt.com

Belt’s Beer Garden: Farm Fresh

Blue Mountain Brewery calls Afton, Virginia home (about 90 miles northwest of Richmond) and sits near the base of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Opening back in 2007, they were the first rural brewery in Virginia and, as a farm brewery, they also grow their own hops. Currently Blue Mountain offers...
AFTON, VA
MassLive.com

Garden Notes: Nov. 10, 2021

STOCKBRIDGE - Berkshire Botanical Garden presents the following upcoming programs. On Saturday, Nov. 20, “Winter Wow: Beautiful Containers for the Colder Months,”1 to 3 p.m. Winter approaches but this doesn’t mean your window boxes or containers need to spend the next four months filled with the skeletons of long-dead plants. Instead, you can compost those spent annuals and fill the void with a variety of options from classic to contemporary. Deborah Trickett, whose business, The Captured Garden is all about keeping container gardens appealing in all seasons, will share creative ideas to carry you through the holidays to spring. Cost of the program is $25 members and $35 non-members; On Saturday, Nov. 20, 2 to 5 p.m., “Herbal Gift Giving.” Make herbal-inspired gifts for your loved ones this holiday season. Hannah Jacobson-Hardy, of Sweet Birch Herbals in Ashfield, will guide participants in handcrafting teas, body lotions, and sipping cordials so you can feel confident in your own creations. This is a hands-on workshop with recipes, and everyone goes home with the gifts you make together. Price includes the material fee. Cost for the program is $65 members, $75 nonmembers. To register for these programs, visit www.berkshirebotanical.org. Berkshire Botanical Garden is located at 5 West Stockbridge Road.
WILBRAHAM, MA
stardem.com

Maine farm donates 23-foot Christmas tree

EASTON — The Festival of Trees is excited to announce that, for the second year in a row, a magnificent Christmas tree from 545 miles away in Maine will be transported to Easton by Greg Whalen and Eric Fernandes in time for the fundraiser’s opening event, Carols By Candlelight, according to Friends of Hospice volunteer Harriet Slaughter.
MAINE STATE
obxtoday.com

Dune grass planting season underway in Duck

Dune grass planting season in the Town of Duck kicked off on November 11, and the next planting is already scheduled. Your next opportunity to join in will be Thursday, November 18 at 12:00. As part of the beach management program, the Town maintains both contracted and volunteer programs to...
DUCK, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

Events Calendar, Nov. 18-24

(To submit an item for consideration to our weekly calendar, email thebiltmorebeacon@gmail.com. List the event title, date, time, admission price, location, website and photo, as well as a brief description. All events take place in Asheville unless noted otherwise.) SPOTLIGHT:. Asheville Holiday parade. For over 70 years, the city comes...
ASHEVILLE, NC
SPY

The Best Outdoor Christmas Lights for Bringing Holiday Cheer to Your Yard

When it comes to recognizable differences signaling the onset of the festive season, there’s surely no better indicator than the appearance of outdoor Christmas lights. Think about it. Few occasions bring on the festive feeling better than returning home in the dark to a street filled with the best outdoor Christmas lights, whether that’s eave-mounted, multicolored lights, a twinkling reindeer or even a lit-up Santa making his way to the chimney. There’s a lot of scope when choosing the best outdoor Christmas lights for your home. While some people believe the more, the merrier, others prefer a more tailored feel with...
LIFESTYLE
obxtoday.com

Closings and schedule changes for Thanksgiving Week on the Outer Banks

The Thanksgiving holiday is observed on both Thursday and Friday in North Carolina, which means that town, county and state government offices will be closed both days. And trash and recycling pick-ups will take place on different schedules for some this week. Town of Duck. In observance of Thanksgiving the...
DARE COUNTY, NC
obxtoday.com

Great Lakes the low bidder for 2022 Avon/Buxton beach nourishment project

Dare County has received bids for the Avon and Buxton beach nourishment projects from Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Co., Manson Construction and Weeks Marine. The low bidder was Great Lakes Dock and Dredge Co. at $25,870,000 with a start date of May 1, 2022, and an end date of September 30, 2022. The Avon and Buxton beach nourishment project’s estimated cost is $30,211,176.
DARE COUNTY, NC
obxtoday.com

Most National Park Service facilities open during Thanksgiving week

Most National Park Service facilities on the Outer Banks are open during Thanksgiving week, including the visitor center at Wright Brothers National Memorial which is open on Thanksgiving Day. This is the final week of the 2021 camping season at Cape Point and Frisco campgrounds in Cape Hatteras National Seashore....
FRISCO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy