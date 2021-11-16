ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Southern California ports delay fines for backlogged cargo

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lcBBT_0cyWkBvA00

The Los Angeles-Long Beach port complex is delaying a plan to fine shipping companies that allow their cargo containers to stack up amid international supply chain issues.

The fines were set to begin on Monday as an incentive to help alleviate the shipping backlog, the Southern California News Group reported.

Now the fines won’t be charged to the companies until at least Nov. 22, the ports said in a joint statement.

The Biden administration has allowed the port to operate 24 hours a day so goods can be unloaded and shipped out to consumers ahead of the upcoming Black Friday and Christmas holiday season, according to The Associated Press.

“We’re encouraged by the progress our supply chain partners have made in helping our terminals shed long-dwelling import containers,” Port of Long Beach Executive Director Mario Cordero said in a statement.

“Clearly, everyone is working together to speed the movement of cargo and reduce the backlog of ships off the cost as quickly as possible.”

The latest delay is due to early compliance from companies in clearing the cargo since the penalties were approved last month, according to the Southern California News Group.

“I’m grateful to the many nodes of the supply chain, from shipping lines, marine terminals, trucks and cargo owners, for their increased collaborative efforts,” Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka said in a statement.

Since the initial announcement, the twin ports have seen a 26 percent decrease in old cargo on their docks, they said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai's video chat with IOC chief fails to allay fears for her safety

Hong Kong — Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has resurfaced after almost 20 days of silence and global concern that she may have been detained. But images showing Peng over the weekend don't appear to have eased fears for her safety that began when she disappeared from public view following an accusation of sexual assault against one of the Chinese Communist Party's former top leaders.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
Long Beach, CA
Government
Los Angeles, CA
Business
State
California State
Long Beach, CA
Industry
Local
California Business
Long Beach, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Industry
Los Angeles, CA
Government
The Hill

NY Assembly report corroborates Cuomo harassment claims

The New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee has released a report on its investigation into misconduct claims against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), detailing "overwhelming evidence" that he engaged in sexual harassment while in office, among other findings. The 63-page document, released on Monday, corroborates claims investigated by Attorney General Letitia...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Cordero
The Associated Press

LeBron suspended 1 game, Stewart 2 games for altercation

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has been suspended for one game and Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart was suspended two games for their roles in an ugly incident during Sunday’s Lakers-Pistons game. The NBA announced the suspensions Monday, and both will affect games on Tuesday. James will not play when...
NBA
The Hill

The Hill

391K+
Followers
46K+
Post
285M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy